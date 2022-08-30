BLOOMINGTON — Brandon Craus’ debut as the head coach at Bloomington was a success.
The Bobcats rallied from a 23-8 deficit to defeat Woodsboro 26-23 and win their first home opener since 2006.
But that didn’t prevent Craus from stopping practice Monday to call the players to the center of Bobcat Stadium, and in no uncertain terms expressed his disappointment in their effort and attitude.
“We’ve been struggling,” said senior Martin Cantu. “I understand why he gets on us. It’s not for a bad reason. I understand what he’s doing. We need to take it one day at a time and keep it going.”
Craus was fully cognizant of Bloomington’s struggles when he became the school’s 11th head coach in 22 seasons in February.
The Bobcats haven’t been to the playoffs since 1999, haven’t had a winning season since 2000, and are in the midst of a 37-game district losing streak.
“The reason we were hired to come to this place was to teach kids to be successful,” Craus said. “It just so happens our platform is sports. That’s a great platform. We tell them all the time, football can be a lot like life. Now, we know it’s not near as important as life. But we think it does give some good teachable moments.”
Some of the lessons came to fruition Friday night when the players had the rare opportunity to celebrate with their teammates and families.
“It felt great,” Cantu said. “Just to see my teammates looking like they’re having fun. The fans were screaming. It just felt great.”
Craus wants the players to remember the good feelings, but also to turn their attention to Friday’s game at Louise.
“The first thing you do is just try to coach every day,” he said. “Not worrying about anything but the present moment. People who are successful when they’re in that present moment, they are mastering that moment. They are making the most out of it.”
Craus and his staff have been hard on the players in an attempt to rid them of any lingering bad habits.
“He’s trying to make us more disciplined and make us pay more attention and stuff,” said senior Jesus Aguirre. “We have to come out every day and work hard. We need to get more discipline and keep doing what he tells us to do.”
Craus has made a point of telling his players they can’t do anything about what happened in the past, but they do control what takes place in the future.
“The first thing we tell them is do your job, and we’ll be OK,” he said. “The second thing is to be attentive. That was a big thing in this program. Kids would miss for any type of reason. Now, kids are attentive.
“The next thing we tell them is to pay attention to detail. The people who are successful are the people who take every little thing and use it to help themselves be successful. The last thing is if you remember anything I say, servitude before entitlement. If you will not worry about your feelings and put other people in front, you tend to come out better.”
Notable
- Cuero’s Jerod Fikac, Gonzales’ Joey Rivera, Industrial’s Craig Nairn, Weimar’s Wade Griffin also came out winners in their debuts as head coach at their respective schools.
- Karnes City’s Donnie Dziuk, who was promoted from interim head coach to head coach after last season, also picked up a win.
- Four of the area’s six state-ranked teams lost in their season openers. El Campo, Shiner, Refugio and Falls City were defeated. Cuero and Edna were the only ranked teams to win their season openers.
- The last time Shiner and Refugio lost on the same night was Sept. 23, 2016. Shiner lost to Hitchcock and Refugio lost to Navarro. Ironically, Refugio lost to Hitchcock on Friday.
- Shiner had its 30-game winning streak snapped, and its 32-game regular-season winning streak came to an end.
- Cuero and Edna currently share the area’s longest regular-season winning streak with seven wins apiece.
