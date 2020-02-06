BLOOMINGTON – Brityn Brown is called “Bear” by his Bloomington teammates.
Brown credits his father, Michael, with giving him the nickname.
“I liked a football player named Bear Woods, who went to Troy,” Brityn Brown said. “My dad called me ‘Bear’ after I made a tackle and it just stuck.”
Brown has played linebacker and running back for the Bobcats for the past two seasons.
He made sure his football career will continue by signing a letter of intent Thursday in the Bloomington gym to play at Culver-Stockton College, a NAIA school in Canton, Mo.
“The campus was beautiful,” Brown said. “It’s everything I wanted. It’s a small town, and I’m a small-town kid so I can’t ask for much more.”
Brown admits the Bobcats going 3-17 over the past two seasons wasn’t easy, but he’s glad he stuck with the team.
“It’s where I’m from so I kind of take it as a pride thing,” he said. “Like my principal (Lina Moore) says, ‘Once a Bobcat always a Bobcat,’ and that’s kind of the way I went through it.”
Brown is the first member of the Bloomington football team to play on the college level since DeMarcus Bryant went to Mary Hardin-Baylor after the 2016 season.
“I think that’s where it really starts,” said Bloomington coach Chris Horn. “That’s the importance to see some kids get scholarships and move on and see there’s a way to get a higher education and start that second part of your life.”
Brown would like to see his teammates take the same course.
“I hope they do,” he said. “I hope this helps change the community and shows that if I can do it, anybody can do it. I’m not some big five-star athlete. I’m just a normal kid.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.