FIRST TEAM
Pitchers – Trent Gerber, Nazareth, sr.; Jerek Pena, Ira, sr.; Daelyn Gonzales, D’Hanis, jr.
Catcher – (tie) Hagan Gordon, Borden County County, soph.; Will Kazda, Abbott, jr.
First baseman – John Ruiz, Knippa, jr.
Second baseman – Kallan Kuehler, Borden County, jr.
Shortstop – Dylan Cole, Kennard, sr.
Third baseman – Bryton Partain, Ira, jr.
Outfielders – Luke Langfield, D’Hanis, sr.; Lexton Sly, Miller Grove, sr.; Keagan Supak, Fayetteville, soph.
Designated hitter – Kyle Gerik, Abbott, sr.
Player of the year – Pena, Ira
Coach of the year – Todd Craft, D’Hanis
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers – Mason Adcock, Borden County, soph.; Reid Gross, Fayetteville, soph.; Nate Perez, Knippa, sr.
Catcher – (tie) Keyton Lumbreraz, Kennard, jr.; Ethan Reyes, D’Hanis, sr.
First baseman – Brad Lemley, Graford, soph.
Second baseman – Jacob George, Miller Grove, sr.
Shortstop – Shelby Noppeney, Hubbard, sr.
Third baseman – Jess Lemley, Graford, soph.
Outfielders – Tanner Birkenfeld, Nazareth, jr.; Layton Herrmann, D’Hanis, jr.; Emory Cooper, Ector, sr.
Designated hitter – Will Schawe, D’Hanis, soph.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitchers – Benjamin Bullock, Graford, soph.; Logan Lackey, Dodd City, jr.; Landry Young, Kress, jr.
Catchers – Logan Fritsch, Fayetteville, jr.; Gavin Brazell, Sulphur Bluff, soph.; Carter Whitburn, Ector, jr.
First basemen – Ethan Hargrove, Borden County, jr.; Koda Bigham, Borden County, soph.; Ryan Pilkington, Kennard, sr.; Preston Pustejovsky, Abbott, jr.
Second basemen – Karsyn Johnson, Abbott, jr.; Anthony Luna, Era, soph.
Shortstops – Travis Gully, Fayetteville, jr.; Ryan Hendrey, D’Hanis, sr.; Jaden Kulms, Hubbard, jr.; Collin Morgan, Neches, soph.; Riley Sustala, Abbott, fr.; Nathan Harris, Ector, jr.;
Third baseman – Kole Campbell, Kress, jr.
Outfielders – De’Marion Brown, Leverett’s Chapel, soph.
Infielders –Trevor Moore, Sulphur Bluff, sr.; Jagger Qualls, Miller Grove, sr.; Matthew Massengill, Union Hill, sr.; Raymond Espinosa, Leverett’s Chapel, soph.; Hunter Schobel, Round Top-Carmine; jr.; Kannyn Goehring, Round Top-Carmine, jr
Designated hitter – Ryan Reed, Cross Plains, jr.; Carson Thompson, Chester, sr.; Jacob Polasek, Round Top-Carmine, jr.
