FIRST TEAM

Pitchers – Trent Gerber, Nazareth, sr.; Jerek Pena, Ira, sr.; Daelyn Gonzales, D’Hanis, jr.

Catcher – (tie) Hagan Gordon, Borden County County, soph.; Will Kazda, Abbott, jr.

First baseman – John Ruiz, Knippa, jr.

Second baseman – Kallan Kuehler, Borden County, jr.

Shortstop – Dylan Cole, Kennard, sr.

Third baseman – Bryton Partain, Ira, jr.

Outfielders – Luke Langfield, D’Hanis, sr.; Lexton Sly, Miller Grove, sr.; Keagan Supak, Fayetteville, soph.

Designated hitter – Kyle Gerik, Abbott, sr.

Player of the year – Pena, Ira

Coach of the year – Todd Craft, D’Hanis

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers – Mason Adcock, Borden County, soph.; Reid Gross, Fayetteville, soph.; Nate Perez, Knippa, sr.

Catcher – (tie) Keyton Lumbreraz, Kennard, jr.; Ethan Reyes, D’Hanis, sr.

First baseman – Brad Lemley, Graford, soph.

Second baseman – Jacob George, Miller Grove, sr.

Shortstop – Shelby Noppeney, Hubbard, sr.

Third baseman – Jess Lemley, Graford, soph.

Outfielders – Tanner Birkenfeld, Nazareth, jr.; Layton Herrmann, D’Hanis, jr.; Emory Cooper, Ector, sr.

Designated hitter – Will Schawe, D’Hanis, soph.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitchers – Benjamin Bullock, Graford, soph.; Logan Lackey, Dodd City, jr.; Landry Young, Kress, jr.

Catchers – Logan Fritsch, Fayetteville, jr.; Gavin Brazell, Sulphur Bluff, soph.; Carter Whitburn, Ector, jr.

First basemen – Ethan Hargrove, Borden County, jr.; Koda Bigham, Borden County, soph.; Ryan Pilkington, Kennard, sr.; Preston Pustejovsky, Abbott, jr.

Second basemen – Karsyn Johnson, Abbott, jr.; Anthony Luna, Era, soph.

Shortstops – Travis Gully, Fayetteville, jr.; Ryan Hendrey, D’Hanis, sr.; Jaden Kulms, Hubbard, jr.; Collin Morgan, Neches, soph.; Riley Sustala, Abbott, fr.; Nathan Harris, Ector, jr.;

Third baseman – Kole Campbell, Kress, jr.

Outfielders – De’Marion Brown, Leverett’s Chapel, soph.

Infielders –Trevor Moore, Sulphur Bluff, sr.; Jagger Qualls, Miller Grove, sr.; Matthew Massengill, Union Hill, sr.; Raymond Espinosa, Leverett’s Chapel, soph.; Hunter Schobel, Round Top-Carmine; jr.; Kannyn Goehring, Round Top-Carmine, jr

Designated hitter – Ryan Reed, Cross Plains, jr.; Carson Thompson, Chester, sr.; Jacob Polasek, Round Top-Carmine, jr.

Assistant Sports Editor

Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.

