The Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament and festivities have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Claud Jacobs, the tournament’s founder, attributed the decision to safety concerns.
“This is not what we wanted to do, but in the best safety for entertainers, celebrities, sponsors, players and the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch kids, it is the right thing to do,” Jacobs said. “The tournament has survived 100-degree weather, 36 degrees and a misting rain, but the virus got us.”
The golf tournament is the largest fundraiser for the ranch, and the proceeds go directly to its operational expenses.
To replace the loss in revenue generated by the golf tournament, a raffle will be held.
Among the prizes will be a private Austin Cunningham concert, a Rockport fishing trip, a weekend of golf Lake Conroe, a Hill Country vacation at the Tapatio Springs resort, a shopping spree at Double D Ranchwear, a Yeti cooler, and a bat signed by George Springer of the Houston Astros.
The drawing will take place live Oct. 10 at noon on the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Facebook page.
Jacob said plans are already in motion for next year’s tournament and festivities.
“We will be back next year,” he said. “We’ve already have several artists committed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.