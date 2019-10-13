The first day of the 38th Annual Pick Instrument Products Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Celebrity AM golf tournament was completed Sunday at Victoria Country Club. Joe Mitchell and his staff had VCC ready and in top shape for the huge number of golfers that came out to play in this two day event.
There were numerous celebrities, stars and VIP’s in attendance at this year’s tournament to raise funds for the kids at the ranch. I visited with Shirley Furlong and Red Steagall briefly before play. Both of them have been coming to Victoria to support Claud and the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch for over twenty years. Shirley is a past champion on the LPGA tour and the Symetra tour. Red is a world renowned singer/songwriter who has performed for presidents and venues all over. They were just two of the many celebs that all the local golfers played and rubbed elbows with. They all commented on the warm welcome and hospitality they received here in Victoria.
The scramble format made for some low scoring. The weather was perfect with overcast skies and mild temperatures. Second and third place were determined by a scorecard playoff. Both teams shot a 17 under par-55. Third place went to the team of May Villareal, Roland Barrera, Kevin Pilard, Sam Morgan and Aaron Speaker. Second place went to the team of Clayton Johnson, Cole Brazzeal, Daniel Johnson, David Freeman and John Erwin. First place with a score of 20 under par-52 went to the team of James Brown, Brian Ezzell, Roger Atkinson, Donald MacAfee, and Butch Woolfork. Congrats to all the winners.
One local golfer hit the perfect shot on the Par three No. 15 hole. Brian Ezzell hit a pitching wedge 133 yards for a hole-in-one. He won a custom-fit set of Callaway irons donated by Edwin Watts Golf. Way to go Brian.
And the day was not over with the golf. On Sunday night the tournament committee held a dinner and auction at the Spring Creek Place Event Center. Many of the golfers and celebrities were in attendance. A good time and a delicious meal were had by all. Plus there was a chance to bid on many great auction items to further benefit the Youth Ranch.
Day two is on Monday. There will be golf during the day and the BYR Celebrity Showdown and Dance at Schroeder Hall in the evening. Several world class entertainers will be performing. There are still tickets available at Fastop, Cimmaron stores or at the door. Doors open at 5:30 and the show starts at 6:30. Hope to see you out there!
