BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Bobcats moved to 3-1 on the season with a dominating win over the Runge Yellowjackets.
Quarterback Samuel Beraza threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns in Bloomington’s 54-0 victory. Jesus Zuniga rushed for 135 yards with 2 touchdowns.
Bloomington’s defense created three Runge turnovers.
Bloomington’s victory is the first time since 2014 that they have won three games.
The Bobcats bounced back with a 42-14 win over Pettus in Week 2.
Samuel Baraza completed 15 of 23 passes for 229 yards in the win. Jesus Zuniga had 177 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Cebron Taylor, Martin Cantu and Sean Darby combined for 34 catches for 417 yards in the previous two games.
Runge lost its previous two games entering Friday, including a 38-8 loss to Charlotte in Week 2.
Trent Jones and Michael Ramirez each rushed for 112 yards in the loss. Jones scored the lone touchdown.