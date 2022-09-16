Bloomington has speed on its mind.
The Bobcat offense is ready to go as soon as the whistle blows. They practice fast in order to play fast and it was that mindset that played a huge role in their 54-0 victory over Runge Friday night.
“Most teams will run one play per minute. Our goal is to run five plays per minute. We ran 80 something plays in 17 minutes the other day at practice. Our tempo puts us in the best position for the best play,” said head coach Brandon Craus.
The up-tempo energy translated to the defensive side of the ball, as well, as the Bobcats held Runge to 63 yards of total offense, all on the ground.
“Our defense played so good they gave us a short field all evening long. They also created three turnovers and I couldn’t be more excited about the defense,” Craus said.
Bloomington (3-1) scored once in the first quarter on a 26-yard Samuel Beraza pass to Amari Gardner. Beraza’s timing was efficient all evening as he was able to avoid sacks as he managed the Bobcat offense.
Bloomington scored three times in the second quarter on a pair of 2 yard runs by Jesus Zuniga, sandwiched with a 23-yard score by Cebron Taylor.
Runge (1-3) was unable to get anything going against the Bobcat front. The defensive front repeatedly stopped the dive and counter the Yellowjackets offense was consistently using.
Following homecoming festivities at the half, Bloomington added 26 points in the third quarter to wrap up the scoring on the evening.
Taylor scored on a 2-yard pass early in the third, followed by a 66-yard reception by Martin Cantu. Zuniga’s final score came on a 13-yard pass to Sean Darby.
“I like the up-tempo offense," Zuniga said. "I don’t like going slow. All of our receivers are great and the offensive line allows me to get the ball out on time."
Bobcat receiver Martin Cantu has seen a dramatic change between last season and this season.
“It all came with coach Craus. He’s smart and pushes us hard,” he said.
Bloomington heads into district next week against Refugio and Craus sees it as an opportunity to play the best in the state.
“What I tell our kids is this right here, we don’t worry about anything that has happened and we don’t worry about anything down the road.,” said Craus. ”Our next game is Refugio and I love it. There aren’t to many times in this world that you get to go out there and play a team that will win state. I told our kids this is the greatest honor in the world. You beat them, you’ll have a hard time getting on our sideline, it’ll be crazy.”