REFUGIO — Refugio is making its sixth appearance in the state final since Jason Herring became head coach.
The Bobcats have won two state titles under Herring, but he is far from satisfied with the way they performed at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“Fortunately, we’ve won a couple, but we have not played great at state,” Herring said. “The only thing I can attribute it to is spending the night and being so different. I’m going to try and make it as close as I can to a game day.”
As a result, Refugio (15-0) will leave early Wednesday morning for its 7 p.m. Class 2A, Division I championship game against Post (15-0).
“You know our kids don’t all come from a lot,” Herring said. “Eating at all those restaurants, our stomach hurts and we’re throwing up. We’re spending a night in a hotel, they’re staying up all night, they won’t get off their phones, and they won’t get off their XBOXs. There’s no way we can play any worse.”
Refugio coach Jason Herring on the senior class. pic.twitter.com/A9PNZ7hOkX— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) December 17, 2019
The Bobcats have had a rugged road to the state final, coming from behind to win playoff games against Thorndale, Shiner and San Augustine.
The games also took a physical toll on Refugio, as all-state lineman Daeron Wills will miss the game with a knee injury and a number of players are banged up.
“We’ve just got to keep our minds focused,” said center Thomas Keyes. “Pain is only in the brain. I mean our body can keep going. We’ve just got to make sure we keep getting treatment and make sure our bodies are healthy.”
The Bobcats are making their 10th overall trip to the state final and have won four state championships.
The winning tradition was something sophomore receiver Antwaan Gross noticed when he joined the team.
Antwaan Gross @AntwaanG enjoying his first season at Refugio. pic.twitter.com/qqruGwO4Fc— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) December 17, 2019
“There’s a bunch of dedication and hard work,” he said. “I sensed it right away. I was watching them practice and they were practicing really hard.”
Senior linebacker Ysidro Mascorro is playing in his third state final in the last four years.
He was a member of the 2016 state championship team, and also played on the 2017 team that lost in the state final.
“You can’t let the big lights get to you,” Mascorro said. “It’s something a little bigger, but all in all it’s just a regular game. If you know what you’re going to do, you’re good.”
Sophomore receiver Jordan Kelley will be playing in a state final for the first time and has relied on the upperclassmen to get him as ready as possible.
Refugio’s Jordan Kelley @jmkelley61 ready for state final. pic.twitter.com/NugzejZIul— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) December 17, 2019
“There’s really no preparing for the atmosphere,” Kelley said. “You’ve really got to go out there and play like yourself.”
Herring expects a challenge from the Antelopes, who have averaged over 43 points per game in the playoffs.
“They’re a real hard-nosed, tough West Texas team,” he said. “They’re very, very well-coached. They’re 15-0 like us. We’re going to have to play great.”
The Bobcats know they have a long bus ride to and from AT&T Stadium, but the trip home would seem a lot shorter as state champions.
“I have my mind on one thing and that’s the game,” said quarterback Austin Ochoa. “We should have one goal in mind and that’s bringing a state title back.”
NOTES: Refugio will be the home team. Tickets are $15 and are also good for the two Class 1A six-man championship games earlier Wednesday.
Refugio won state championships in 1970, 1982, 2011 and 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.