WOODSBORO — Ethan Perez has taken on a new role this season.
Perez entered his senior season as one of only two Refugio starters returning from last year’s team, which had its season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been different this whole year,” Perez said. “I’ve always had underclassmen to look up to, but now other people have to look up to me.”
Perez and fellow returning starter Jordan Kelley have done their best to keep the Bobcats on the right track.
Kelley pitched six two-hit innings on a windy Tuesday afternoon, and Perez went 1-for-3, scored a run, drove in a run and stole a base to lead Refugio (8-1, 8-1) to an 8-1 District 31-2A win over Woodsboro (11-7-1, 6-3).
“We have to do way more than what we did the last few years,” Perez said. “We had a lot of powerful sticks and now we have a lot of young guys who need to get better in the future.”
The Bobcats had seven hits and stole eight bases, while playing error-free defense to avenge their only district loss.
“That’s one of the things the kids and I have talked about numerous times,” said Refugio coach Jarod Kay. “We are a completely different team. We have two kids who have played multiple years on the varsity that are back. One of the things we do have is speed and athleticism, so we want to take advantage of that when we can.”
The Bobcats have also relied on Kelley’s pitching. He threw 85 pitches, striking out nine and walking two.
“I was just trying to throw strikes and let my defense work when they put the ball in play,” Kelley said. “My curveball was working today. That’s what I’ve mainly been working on is my curveball because I can always throw my fastball for strikes.”
The Bobcats got triples from Caleb Hesseltine and Antwaan Gross and ground-rule doubles from Victor Garcia and Kelley.
They scored in four different innings, including four runs in the sixth to break the game open.
“I feel like this is the best we’ve looked all year,” Perez said. “At the beginning, we didn’t know how it was going to go. But our pitching has stepped up and our defense has stepped up, and we’re better than we have been.”
Woodsboro pitcher Noel Garcia struck out eight and had two of the Eagles’ four hits.
“We’re not in the best of shape, but we’re in good shape,” said Woodsboro coach Johny Lesak. “The kids are trying to get better each time they come out here. They know what’s at stake when they step on the field. They know baseball is a changing game every time you step on the field. They put themselves in a good spot and they know what they’ve got to do to move on.”
District 31-2A
Refugio 8, Woodsboro 1
Refugio 120 104 0 – 8 7 0
Woodsboro 000 001 0 – 1 4 0
W: Jordan Kelley. L: Noel Garcia. Highlights: (R) Kelley 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO, 1-for-3, 2B, RBI; Ethan Perez 1-for-3, R, RBI, SB; Antwaan Gross 2-for-3, 3B, R; Victor Garcia 1-for-2, 2B, R, RBI. (W) N. Garcia 2-for-3. Records: Refugio 8-1, 8-1; Woodsboro 11-7-1, 6-3.
