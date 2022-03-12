Gage Goldman has been thrown into the fire for Victoria East over the last week.

The 6-foot-3 left-hander was called up for the Titans ahead of the Comal ISD Classic in New Braunfels last week.

He had spent the first few weeks of the season on JV and, in his own words, was finding success. East coach Wes Kolle took notice and wanted the sophomore up on varsity.

“He’s up here for a reason,” Kolle said. “We feel like he gives us a chance to win. He competes. He’s got good stuff. It’s a matter of believing in his stuff and filling the strike zone.”

GALLERY: Victoria ISD Classic baseball tournament

Check out these photos from the 53rd Annual Victoria ISD Classic baseball tournament at Riverside Stadium.

1 of 35

Goldman’s first outing on the mound was a culture shock.

He allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in what turned out to be a 12-9 walk-off win over Eagle Pass at last week’s tournament.

“It was kind of an eye-opener,” Goldman said. “I was on JV and used to doing pretty good. That kind of humbled me.”

Goldman made his second appearance on the mound in an 8-0 loss to third-ranked Boerne on Saturday morning to close the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside.

The sophomore faced off with Texas State signee Rashawn Galloway and potential MLB first-round draft pick Cole Phillips, who signed with Arkansas.