Gage Goldman has been thrown into the fire for Victoria East over the last week.
The 6-foot-3 left-hander was called up for the Titans ahead of the Comal ISD Classic in New Braunfels last week.
He had spent the first few weeks of the season on JV and, in his own words, was finding success. East coach Wes Kolle took notice and wanted the sophomore up on varsity.
“He’s up here for a reason,” Kolle said. “We feel like he gives us a chance to win. He competes. He’s got good stuff. It’s a matter of believing in his stuff and filling the strike zone.”
VISD Classic Tournament
St. Joseph’s Eli Moss watches his pitch travel toward home against Victoria West on Friday during the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
St. Joseph third baseman Vic Nunez snags a foul ball in a game against Victoria West on Friday during the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Victoria West's Austin Arrieta hurls a pitch home during their game against St. Joseph on the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
St. Joseph’s Jackson Stefka beats out the tag from West’s Alex Mendieta on Friday during the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
The Victoria West dugout holds up a chair as a gesture towards the St. Joseph dugout on Friday during their game on the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Dawson Orsak connects with a pitch in Victoria West’s game against St. Joseph on Friday during the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
St. Joseph's Mark Olguin fields a ball against Victoria West on Friday during the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Victoria West’s Beau Woods slashes a ball up the third-base line against St. Joseph on Friday during the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Victoria West's Ivan Ramirez prepares to swing at a pitch against St. Joseph on Friday during the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Oscar Tovar connects with a pitch for Victoria West against St. Joseph on Friday during the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Vic Nunez swings over the top of a pitch in St. Joseph's game against Victoria West on Friday during the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Victoria West's Austin Arrieta follows through on a pitch against St. Joseph on Friday during the second day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
Victoria ISD Classic
Victoria East’s Andrew Rivera slashes a hit during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
Joey Lee pitches for Victoria East during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
Rico Gonzalez hurls a pitch for Victoria East during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
Victoria East's Brady Parker swings at a pitch during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
East’s Kaden Kolle rounds third to score during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
West's Angel Maldonado fires home a pitch during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
Victoria West's Dawson Orsak swings at pitch during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
Victoria West’s Angel Maldonado follows through on a pitch during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
Victoria West's TK Rollins stretches to get the out on a Boerne runner during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
Victoria West pitcher Angel Maldonado, right, is comforted by teammate Alex Mendietta after surrendering a home run to Boerne during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
Victoria West catcher Logan Schmedt winds up to throw to second base during warmups at the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
Victoria ISD Classic
Victoria East's Rico Gonzalez winds up to pitch during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Thursday.
VISD Classic Tournament
Victoria East coach Wes Kolle looks on during warmups against Corpus Christi King on a frigid Friday night during the Victoria ISD Classic tournament.
VISD Classic tournament
Caden Mozisek swings at a pitch for Victoria East against Corpus Christi King during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Friday.
VISD Classic tournament
Victoria East senior Brady Parker squares up to bunt against Corpus Christi King during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Friday.
VISD Classic tournament
Victoria East's Kaden Kolle fouls off a pitch against Corpus Christi King on Friday during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic tournament
Victoria East catcher Caden Mozisek holds up the ball for the umpire to see after Corpus Christi King's Troy Cano struck out during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Friday.
VISD Classic tournament
Rico Gonzalez warms up for Victoria East ahead of its game against Corpus Christi King during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Friday.
VISD Classic Tournament
Gage Goldman follows through on a pitch against Boerne on Saturday during the final day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Victoria East's Brady Parker lines a hit to left field against Boerne on Saturday during the final day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Victoria East shortstop Hunter Baros watches on as Isaac Perez fields a throw to second during warmups against Boerne on Saturday during the final day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Victoria East's Grayson Youngblood fouls off a pitch against Boerne on Saturday during the final day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Victoria East sophomore Gage Goldman winds up to pitch against Boerne on Saturday during the final day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
VISD Classic Tournament
Victoria East coach Wes Kolle looks on during warmups against Corpus Christi King on a frigid Friday night during the Victoria ISD Classic tournament.
VISD Classic tournament
Caden Mozisek swings at a pitch for Victoria East against Corpus Christi King during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Friday.
VISD Classic tournament
Victoria East senior Brady Parker squares up to bunt against Corpus Christi King during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Friday.
VISD Classic tournament
Victoria East's Kaden Kolle fouls off a pitch against Corpus Christi King on Friday during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic tournament
Victoria East catcher Caden Mozisek holds up the ball for the umpire to see after Corpus Christi King's Troy Cano struck out during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Friday.
VISD Classic tournament
Rico Gonzalez warms up for Victoria East ahead of its game against Corpus Christi King during the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium on Friday.
VISD Classic Tournament
Gage Goldman follows through on a pitch against Boerne on Saturday during the final day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Victoria East's Brady Parker lines a hit to left field against Boerne on Saturday during the final day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Victoria East shortstop Hunter Baros watches on as Isaac Perez fields a throw to second during warmups against Boerne on Saturday during the final day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Victoria East's Grayson Youngblood fouls off a pitch against Boerne on Saturday during the final day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
VISD Classic Tournament
Victoria East sophomore Gage Goldman winds up to pitch against Boerne on Saturday during the final day of the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside Stadium.
Goldman’s first outing on the mound was a culture shock.
He allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in what turned out to be a 12-9 walk-off win over Eagle Pass at last week’s tournament.
“It was kind of an eye-opener,” Goldman said. “I was on JV and used to doing pretty good. That kind of humbled me.”
Goldman made his second appearance on the mound in an 8-0 loss to third-ranked Boerne on Saturday morning to close the Victoria ISD Classic at Riverside.
The sophomore faced off with Texas State signee Rashawn Galloway and potential MLB first-round draft pick Cole Phillips, who signed with Arkansas.
