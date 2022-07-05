A number of Victoria Generals hadn't returned from the all-star break and it showed against the Brazos Valley Bombers.
The Generals managed only three hits and dropped a 7-2 decision to the Bombers on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium.
To say the Generals were offensively challenged would be a bit of an understatement. Their Nos. 3-8 hitters in the order combined to go 0-for-21.
The Generals scored a run in the first inning without a hit, and their other run came home in the third on an RBI double by Brandon Galindo.
The Bombers had only five hits, but took advantage of three errors, eight wild pitches and a passed ball.
A bright spot for the Generals was the relief pitching of Cuero graduates Michael Barta and Jared Barta, and Shiner graduate Hunter Kloesel.
Michael Barta pitched two scoreless innings, and Kloesel and Jared Barta each pitched one scoreless inning.
