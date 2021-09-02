REFUGIO — Brian Bonner was a freshman at Beeville when he was called up to the varsity for the playoffs.
San Antonio Lanier scored with under 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter to take a 31-27 lead over the Trojans in their bi-district game.
Bonner was sent on the field by assistant Jack Sanders to return the kickoff and he responded by taking it back inside the Lanier 5-yard line, setting up Beeville’s 33-31 win.
Bonner became Beeville’s starting quarterback as a sophomore and went on to pass for 3,180 yards and rush for 2,477 yards before signing a letter of intent with TCU after his senior season.
“One thing I’m grateful for Beeville is Beeville always held me accountable,” Bonner said. “That’s what put me in a position to be successful. I took that and carried it on.”
Bonner, 37, currently resides in Refugio where he runs Bonner Transporting, a company he started in 2013.
But he has fond memories of playing in Beeville for head coach Wayne Coleman and assistants Sanders and Brad Norvell.
Beeville has not forgotten Bonner and he will be inducted into the Beeville Sports Hall of Fame.
Induction ceremonies are scheduled for Sept. 11 at the high school, and Bonner will be introduced by Cooper Dickerson, his former teammate at Beeville and TCU.
“It means everything,” Bonner said. “The Beeville community has been nothing but awesome to my family. To go over there and to add to the culture and give it a boost. It means the world because that’s all I ever wanted to do is motivate my teammates and motivate the people who come after me.”
Bonner lived in Refugio until moving in the fifth grade to Cuero, where he was classmates with Joe Jon Finley and Cody Wallace, who wound up attending the NFL Combine together.
Bonner and his mother, Madeline, moved to Beeville when he was in the sixth grade after his father died in prison.
Beeville was going through rough times on the field when Bonner arrived. But with the help of teammates like Dickerson, Derek Randall, Ryan Kennedy, Austin Kremers and Spencer Chaisson the Trojans went undefeated in district and advanced to the regional round of the playoffs in 2001 when Bonner was a junior.
“When I got to Beeville, I always had that Bobcat mentality,” Bonner said. “That atmosphere is thick around here. My father died in prison when I was 11. I’ve always been playing from a different corner. When kids were going out there and trying to have fun and looking at it as a game, it was more me trying to get to the next level, change the way of life and save my family tree.”
Bonner earned all-Mountain West Conference honors as a safety at TCU before receiving his degree in communications and human relations with a minor in social work.
He signed as a free agent with the San Diego Chargers before being released in the team’s final cut.
Bonner played for one year with the New York Sentinels of the defunct United Football League, and one year with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League, where he injured his knee.
Bonner returned to Refugio to start his business and currently looks after his mother and watches his nephew, Kelan Brown, a freshman, play football at the high school.
“My eyes have always been on the prize,” Bonner said. “I wanted to be big like LeBron (James) and come back and change things and that’s the mind set that I always had as a young kid.”
