Class 5A
- Victoria West vs. McAllen, 7 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi Miller
Class 3A
- Industrial vs. Marion, 8 p.m. Friday, Cuero
- Edna vs. San Antonio Cole, 6 p.m. Friday, Victoria East
Class 2A
- Flatonia vs. West Hardin, 7 p.m. Thursday, Cy Park
- Schulenburg vs. Mumford, 7 p.m. Thursday, Taylor HS
- Falls City vs. Port Aransas, 6 p.m. Friday, Goliad
- Refugio vs. San Antonio Lee Academy, 8 p.m. Friday, Kenedy
TAPPS 2A Regional
- St. Paul Lady Cardinals vs. Bryan St. Joseph, 7 p.m. Friday, Giddings
