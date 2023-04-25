The Hallettsville Brahmas secured the District 25-3A Championship Tuesday night with a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Cardinals, who entered the game in first place.
Playoff baseball is right around the corner, and in Hallettsville on Tuesday night, the Brahmas (17-7,11-3) were playing in a playoff atmosphere. From the opening pitch, the Brahmas' faithful made their presence felt and that energy was something the entire team rallied behind.
“It was awesome out here. We haven’t had that much this season,” Hallettsville head coach Chad Gohlke said about the crowd. “It was a big game tonight. We challenged the kids to be loud, get out here and support, and they were huge.”
The crowd had a lot to cheer for at the start of the game, with starting pitcher Brock Bludau opening the game with three consecutive strikeouts to set down the top of the Cardinal order. The Cardinals (19-9, 11-3) had trouble catching up to Bludau’s fastball to start the game as he induced several late swings from the opposition. In his first four innings of work, Bludau was nearly untouchable, allowing just one hit and striking out six batters.
“Oh that was huge,” Bludau said of his three strikeouts to start the game. “That set the tempo, and I was just hitting my spots with my fastball. They couldn’t get to it.”
Bludau’s opening inning set the tone, and in the second frame a little bit of luck got the Brahmas on the board. The first two batters of the inning reached with a hit by pitch and a walk. A sacrifice bunt followed by a strikeout meant there were two outs, and when Brent Kostelnik swung and missed at strike three it appeared the inning was over. Only it was not. A dropped third strike followed by a high throw to first base saw both runners score to give the Brahmas a 2-0 lead.
The Brahmas were not done manufacturing runs, as they were able to chase Cardinal starter Conner Geisler from the game in the third inning with the bases loaded. Two runs came in to score thanks to a RBI groundout by Andrew George and a RBI single by Carter Blaha. The Brahmas were up 4-0, and their crowd was in a frenzy with a district title in sight.
“It’s what we talk about all the time, just keep the pressure on,” Gohlke said. "Keep the pressure on and eventually they’re going to break.”
The Brahmas kept the pressure on in the fourth, with Bludau still pitching a shutout the Brahmas added two more runs thanks to another RBI groundout and a Cardinal error. Up 6-0 the Brahmas were able to withstand the Cardinals’ best inning of the night, which featured a two run single.
After five innings, Bludau’s night was finished, and they turned the ball over to Jorian Wilson. Wilson had his hiccups on the mound, including walking the bases loaded in the top of the sixth, but four strikeouts, including ones to close out the sixth and seventh innings, allowed Wilson to close out the Cardinals and a district championship for Hallettsville.
Despite losing three out of four games prior to the season finale, the Brahmas still controlled their own destiny and were able to win a district championship after beating Columbus in both head to head matchups this season. Up next is the postseason, which begins next week. The Brahmas are going in on the highest of high notes, but know their job is not done yet.
“We reached our first goal but that’s just the first step,” Gohlke said. “First step was the district championship, now it’s on to the first round of the playoffs, and we just need to keep doing what we’re doing.”
District 25-3A
Hallettsville 6, Columbus 2
Columbus 000 020 0– 2 5 3
Hallettsville 022 200 x– 6 2 1
W: Brock Bludau L: Conner Geisler Highlights (COL) Ryan Carter 1-for-4 2 RBI’s; Ryan Lewis 2-for-3; Trevor Berger 1-for-2 2 BB’s, (HAL) Brock Bludau 5 IP, 7 K’s 4 H’s 2 ER’s; Jorian Wilson 1-for-3 R, 2 IP 4 K’s; Carter Blaha 1-for-2 RBI.
Records: Columbus 19-9, 11-3, Hallettsville 17-7, 11-3