HALLETTSVILLE — If a team controls the line of scrimmage, the chances of winning are enhanced.
Hallettsville held Yoakum to 85 yards rushing, while running back Jonathon Brooks ran for 194 yards on 18 carries and four touchdowns in the Brahmas’ 42-13 win over Yoakum in a District 12, Division I game at Brahma Memorial Stadium Friday night.
“I am very proud of our defensive line. They really stepped up tonight,” Brahma head coach Tommy Psencik said. “They stayed focused throughout the game against a team that has had a lot of success running the football.”
Brooks scored on runs of 75, 3, 24 yards and caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Trace Patek. Brooks also had two receptions for 50 yards.
Yoakum (5-2, 1-2) crept within in one point of the Brahmas after Jace Knocke caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Blake Gordon with 34 seconds left in the first half.
But Hallettsville’s Damani Hartwell returned the ensuing kickoff 64 yards for a touchdown to give the Brahmas a 21-13 halftime lead. Hartwell went 31 yards for a third quarter touchdown on a reverse to increase the margin to 28-13.
“Damani stepped up for an injured starter and played really well,” Psencik said.
Later in the third, Brooks caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Patek as the Brahmas took a 35-13 lead into the fourth period.
Brooks scored on a 75-yard run on the game’s second play from scrimmage for a quick 7-0 lead.
Yoakum replied with an 86-yard, 9-play scoring drive climaxed by a 3-yard run by Deandre Enoch-Jones to knot the score at 7-7.
Hallettsville (6-2, 3-0) took the lead for good on Brooks’ 3-yard run.
Patek was 6 of 9 passing for 109 yards.
