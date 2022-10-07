HALLETTSVILLE — Hallettsville had to take its chances if it wanted to upset unbeaten and third-ranked Columbus in their District 12-3A, Division I opener on Friday.
Trailing 21-6, Hallettsville was faced with a fourth-and-six from Columbus’ 7-yard line and opted to go for it. Head coach Tommy Psencik and his players wanted to go for it.
“That’s a do-or-die situation,” said senior quarterback Brandt Trlicek. “You can talk about other plays and other stuff, but that was the play of the game. That was going to determine if we could fight back.”
Trlicek’s pass was incomplete and Columbus scored five plays later on a 53-yard run by JJ Hurd, his third touchdown of the night, and all but sealing the eventual 35-13 win for the Cardinals.
Hallettsville (5-2, 0-1) scored once on its first four possessions thanks to a 2-yard run by Trlicek in the second quarter.
The Brahmas also lost the turnover battle with two interceptions by Trilcek. Both led to touchdowns for Columbus (7-0, 1-0).
“We were just trying to make something happen for our own team that was good,” Psencik said. “We were just trying to put some points on the board when we were in that situation. (Columbus) is a great ballclub, so we had to do something to try to make something positive happen for us. Sometimes, those gambles don’t pay off.”
Columbus scored on each of its first four redzone trips.
The first two came on a pair of 1-yard runs by Hurd in the first quarter. Ty’Vone Whitehead capped the first half scoring with a 6-yard run to put the Cardinals up 15 points just before halftime.
“Their offensive line is the best offensive line we’ve seen in a long time,” Psencik said. “They had four guys that came back from last year’s playoff run. We knew they were going to be good up front. They just kind of mandhandled us up front.”
The Cardinals posted 453 yards of total offense compared to Hallettsville’s 269. Columbus ran well behind its sizable and veteran line, rolling up 301 yards on the ground.
Hurd finished with 191 yards rushing and three touchdowns, while Whitehead had 110 yards to go with a pair of scores.
“They were big and they were strong,” said senior lineman Michael McAfee. “They know how to play. They got up on you and fired off. They play really, really disciplined. I feel like they got the best of us today.”
Trlicek completed 11 of 25 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown while Jashaun Price rushed for 62 yards on 15 carries.
Injuries have plagued Hallettsville this season.
Most notably, second-leading rusher Damarion Austin was unavailable due to injury as was Jorian Wilson, who was expected to start at quarterback this season.
Still, Hallettsville understands it must find a way to overcome that adversity if it hopes to make another deep playoff push.
“I’ve never seen a team handle as much adversity as we have,” Trlicek said. “Even from our freshman year, it’s felt like we are always pushing against something. This year, I’ve never seen a team fight back harder than what we have. People stepped up, the second team stepped up and were able to make plays. That really excites me moving forward.”