EL MATON — Hallettsville head coach Dustin Keller has spent a considerable amount of time trying to find out the last time the Brahmas had won a district championship in track and field.
Keller still hasn’t got an answer, but he knows when the most recent title was secured.
Hallettsville scored 145 points to win the District 25-3A championship Thursday evening at Delvin L. Taska Stadium. Yoakum finished second with 101 points.
“We thought we could have a chance,” Keller said. "We won a couple of invitationals, and we started to realize there could be a chance to come and get it. We kept our fingers crossed and kept working and it turned out right for us.”
Keller attributed the Brahmas’ success to the hard work put in during the season.
“They just have that one thing about them where they come out and work hard, and they just love being with each other,” he said. “Practice isn’t practice. Practice is fun to them. They come out and joke around, but they work hard.”
Hallettsville won the 400- and 800-meter relays, Damarion Austin won the 200, Josh Griffin won the 3,200, and Michael McAfee won the discus.
“It’s very special,” said De’Keidris Bedford, who ran a leg on the winning relays. “This is my senior year, and we’ve been putting in the work the whole year. Last year, we came up short and got second. This year, we knew that we would be better, and we came out and competed.”
The top four finishers in each event advance to the Districts 25/26-3A area meet, which is scheduled for Wednesday in Seguin.
“We’ll take it slow at first and then we’ll get into it,” Bedford said. “We’ll work on our handoffs a little better and work on our field events and try to do the same thing.”
Lady Cobras do their part
The Industrial girls did not win a single relay event.
But Kate Simons won the 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs, Addison Cutler won the 100 hurdles, Kyleigh Matula won the 300 hurdles and Brooke Warzecha won the pole vault.
In addition, the Lady Cobras were able to score in a number of events to capture the girls team title with 162.5 points. Yoakum was second with 119.
“I told them that every point counts,” said Industrial head coach LaFawn Snedecor. “It doesn’t matter if you’re first or you're sixth. We need every single point we can get to win a team championship. I don’t have a lot of numbers on the varsity, but the girls are in multiple events, and they competed well.”
The district championship was important to the Lady Cobras, since this will be Snedecor’s last season as the head coach.
“It’s been a really great year so far,” Simons said. “Coach Snedecor has led us to great success. We’re really sad that she’s not going to be here next year, so this year is really special to us.”
Go ahead and jump
Jayana Phillips had a number of goals coming into the district meet, but one stood out more than the others.
Phillips was determined to break the Yoakum school record in the triple jump held since 1981 by Sheila Powell.
Phillips became the new record holder Wednesday with a leap of 38 feet, 3.75 inches.
“Last year, I was one foot away from breaking the school record as a freshman,” Phillips said. “I’ve been practicing all summer because I knew I wanted to break it this year at this meet.”
Phillips also won the 400-meter dash, ran a leg on the Lady Bulldogs’ winning 400 and 1,600 relay, and finished second in the high jump.
“I felt amazing about it,” she said. “My team — everybody PRed, We have a small team, but it was amazing for us.”
Injuries slowed Phillips at the end of her freshman season, but she’s worked hard to avoid a repeat of last year.
“During the summer, I lifted more,” she said. “I know some of my injuries were because I wasn’t as strong. So I lifted the whole summer just trying to get stronger.”
Back on track
Tidehaven’s Mary Johnson has been bothered by a quad injury for much of her sophomore season.
But she’s getting back into form as she showed by winning the 100 and 200, the high jump and long jump, and running a leg on the Lady Tigers’ 400 relay that finished third.
“My quad is getting better,” she said. “It’s improved a lot. I definitely need to work on my form a lot more in high jump, and I need to push through the last 50 in my 200.”
Johnson was pleased with her performance, but has bigger goals in mind.
“I just want to keep improving” she said. “I don’t want the season to be over.”