HALLETTSVILLE — Skip Brooks may have been the only person not surprised by Jonathon Brooks’ senior season.
Skip Brooks has seen Jonathon play football since he was a young boy and had high expectations for his son.
“We have some of his DVDs when he was playing when he was 5 or 6 and he was already doing this,” Skip Brooks said. “We already knew this was coming. This was new to everybody else, but we saw this when he was 5 or 6.”
Brooks rushed for 3,530 yards and tied a state record with 62 rushing touchdowns last season.
He scored 70 total touchdowns while leading Hallettsville to its first state final appearance.
Brooks was named Mr. Texas Football by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and was selected as the MVP of the Advocate’s all-area team.
“It means everything,” Brooks said of his senior season. “I can kind of put it behind me. It’s a great experience to have. You’ve got a lot of eyes on you. It’s kind of nerve racking, but you have to kind of fight through it.”
Brooks signed his letter of intent with the University of Texas in December, the same day the Brahmas left for the state final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Brooks didn’t want to be a distraction to the team, so he delayed his signing ceremony until Wednesday in the Hallettsville gym.
Hallettsville’s colors are maroon and white, but most of the crowd was wearing orange and white in honor of Brooks, who posed for pictures with family, friends, teammates and fans.
“It feels great to know that many people support me in every decision that I make,” Brooks said.
Skip Brooks supported his son’s decision to commit to Texas in May of his junior year.
“It was still pretty hectic,” Skip Brooks said. “He was trying to decide which school would fit him the best. When it all came down to it, Texas was close to home, we have family in Austin and we felt like Texas was the best choice.”
Both father and son took notice when Texas fired head coach Tom Herman in January.
“I was really concerned,” Skip Brooks said. “Coach Herman would call or text once or twice a week. They built a relationship. When they got rid of him, I was wondering how it was going to affect Jonathon. I guess it all worked out.”
Jonathon Brooks was reassured when it was announced running backs coach Stan Drayton would remain on the staff and he recently spoke with new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.
“It was great,” Jonathon Brooks said. “He said all great things. He said I fit into the stuff they’re putting in. He thinks that if I go there and get to work, I can go there and get a lot of playing time.”
Brooks is ready to begin the next stage of his career and hopes to continue the progress he’s made over the last four years.
“It was just growing up and learning the game,” Brooks said. “I was able to develop at each stage and learn new moves and everything.”
