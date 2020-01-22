HALLETTSVILLE – Rylan Schindler was fortunate to escape the flu bug which has wreaked havoc in Hallettsville this week.
But Schindler had a fever of a different kind against Schulenburg.
Schindler scored 28 points to lead the No. 9 Brahmas to an 82-44 District 28-3A win over Schulenburg on Wednesday night at the Hallettsville gym.
“I had some shots fall early,” Schindler said. “I knew that I had to keep shooting so we could get ahead of them real quick.”
The game was moved to Wednesday because Hallettsville (19-2, 5-0) was forced to cancel classes on Monday and Tuesday as a result of so many illnesses.
But the entire basketball team remained healthy and was able to practice Monday and Tuesday.
“I was really concerned,” said Hallettsville coach Scott Cottenoir. “It’s one of those things. We’re set on a schedule. We practice the same time each day of the week. We’re used to playing Tuesday and Fridays, so you never know. They’re 16-, 17-, and 18-year-old boys so it concerned me. But they enjoy playing together and have fun and for me that makes it easy.”
Schindler, a junior, made it look easy against the Shorthorns (11-7, 4-1).
He made 9 of his 17 field-goal attempts, and was 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
“He’s kind of being doing that,” Cottenoir said. “When we played down in Rockport, he had a game where he was 7 of 8 from the field. My thought was, ‘How was he going to respond,’ after he didn’t have a great game at Industrial. I was really proud of the way he did that.”
Schindler reached double digits in the first quarter, and helped the Brahmas jump out to a 34-20 halftime lead before they turned the game into a runaway in the third quarter.
“We really play together, we’re really good friends off the floor, and we do everything for each other and not for ourselves,” said Schindler, who sat out most of the fourth quarter. “The main thing is staying healthy and making sure we’ve got all 12 of us ready to go each night.”
Jonathan Brooks added 16 points for Hallettsville, which had 11 players score.
“We haven’t had the same leading scorer more than two or three times in a row,” Cottenoir said. “It’s different guys scoring in double figures. It’s been a lot of fun.”
District 28-3A
Hallettsville 82, Schulenburg 44
Points: (S) Keisean Johnson 4, Kenny King 2, Jeremiah Houston 2, Bobby Smith 12, TJ Speed 8, Liam Bennett 5, Brett Janacek 6, Alex Lozano 3, Jayson Schaefer 3. (H) Kyler Chovanetz 4, Case Thigpen 8, Jonathon Brooks 16, Travis Matula 2, Luke Bludau 7, Ja’Korick Thomas 4, Hunter Laqua 2, Rylan Schindler 28, Isaak Machacek 2, Matthew Bujnoch 1, Ryan Targac 4.
Halftime: Hallettsville 34-20. 3-pointers: Smith 2, Speed 2, Janacek 2, Schindler 4, Brooks. Records: Schulenburg 11-7, 4-1; Hallettsville 19-2, 5-0.
