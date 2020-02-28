NEW BRAUNFELS – Hallettsville led 32-18 at halftime, but Comfort scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to capture a 57-56 Class 3A area round win Friday night at Canyon High School.
The Brahmas committed eight turnovers in the fourth quarter, which led to 8 points from Comfort.
Chase Thigpen scored 18 points to lead Hallettsville and Jonathon Brooks finished 15 points — including three 3-pointers.
Rylan Chindler, Kyler Chovanetz and Ryan Targac combined for 23 points.
The Bobcats (27-9) advanced to the regional semifinals to play either Universal City Randolph or Schulenburg.
The Brahmas end the season at 26-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.