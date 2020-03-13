The UIL has suspended all athletic play due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Texas.
The suspension begins Monday and will end March 29.
“We are urging our member schools and their communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. Please know UIL leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible.”
TAPPS schools are also suspending athletic activities until April 12.
The St. Joseph baseball team finished its game against Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway on Friday before suspending play.
Victoria East, West and Yoakum will finish the VISD tournament, which ends Saturday.
East and Victoria West will still play softball and soccer Friday night.
East and West soccer play each other at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m at Memorial Stadium.
East and West softball will play District 30-5A games Friday night at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Calhoun will play a district game against West on Saturday in Port Lavaca.
For Track and Field, the Gobbler Relays in Cuero is still scheduled to take place Saturday morning.
This story will be updated when more details become available
