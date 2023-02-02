Brent Mascheck was a member of Shiner’s 1987 state championship football team.
He could face off against his alma mater in the playoffs next season after being named athletic director and head football coach at Flatonia at Thursday night’s meeting of the board of trustees.
Mascheck, who will turn 51 on Feb. 9, will replace Christ Freytag, who resigned in November after 13 seasons as the head coach.
Mascheck spent the past seven seasons at Columbia, where he had an overall record of 39-32.
“We were ready to get closer to our families,” Mascheck said. “My parents and the majority of our family live in the Shiner-Hallettsville area and my wife's (Jan) family is in Yoakum. When the Flatonia job came open, I thought it would be a great opportunity. They have a rich tradition of athletics and a great school district and I’m excited to be a part of it and build on what Coach Freytag did.”
Mascheck has been a head coach for 18 seasons and has an overall record of 93-96. He was previously the head coach at Tidehaven and Columbus.
He was also an assistant at Luling, Rosenberg Terry and Richmond Foster.
“I really wanted to get back into a smaller district,” he said. “You can make so many more connections with the kids. I felt Flatonia is the perfect size and I’m looking forward to it.”
Flatonia won the District 13-2A, Division I championship last season and advanced to the regional semifinals before losing to Shiner and finishing with an 11-2 record.
“We lost a great group of seniors, no doubt,” Mascheck said. “But I feel confident that once we get in there and get to work with these kids we’re going to be successful. It’s going to take a little time to learn the way I do things. But I feel like once we get the kids in there and get working with them, we have a chance to be successful.”
Mascheck will start at Flatonia on Feb. 22 and knows playing Shiner in the postseason is a possibility.
“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” he said.