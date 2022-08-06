Austin's Brian Comegys was more than ready when he got to Victoria Country Club on Saturday morning.
After two rounds at the Texas Golf Association South Amateur, Comegys maintains a three-stroke lead after finishing Saturday's round 1-under 71.
Comegys' first nine included two back-to-back birdies on holes one and two, and a bogey on the par-4 7th.
His final nine saw bogeys on holes 13 and 14, and birdies on holes 14 and 15.
His two round total of 6-under 138, leads Texas City's Holden Hamilton, who sits in second with a score of 3-under 141.
Joseph R Mathis of Sugar Land holds third place at 2-under 142.
David Harrison, Carson Gallaher, and Coy Breen are in a three-way tie for fourth place.
Tied with six other golfers for 15th place is St. Joseph alum Jacob Peña.
Peña was tied for fourth place entering round two, but slid back after he had a rough start to the day, recording a double-bogey on his first two holes, and a triple-bogey on the par-4 3rd.
"Today I feel overall OK with how I played," Peña said. "Obviously starting off rough, I was 7-over in three holes, but by the end of the round I brought it back 5-over total, so going 2-under on my last 15 holes was definitely really good for my own mental side of the tournament playing."
"So I’m hoping to build off of that momentum tomorrow, and maybe I get on a run and somehow win this thing."
Victoria's John Kozelsky also slid back from his 19th-place start Friday, and is tied with three other golfers for 24th with a score of 6-over 150.
Former UHV golfer Cristian Esparza and Victoria West grad Wyatt Klekar are tied for 41st place at 11-over 155.
Round three begins at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Victoria Country Club.
