EL CAMPO — Long before Bay City and El Campo go on the field Friday night, Simon DeSoto and Bob Nason will have taken their seats in the visitors' and home press boxes.
The Blackcats and Ricebirds will be playing for the 119th time and 103rd consecutive year when they square off in the District 12-4A, Division I game at Ricebird Stadium.
DeSoto and Nason have played their part in making the state’s oldest continuous rivalry special to not only fans from Matagorda and Wharton counties, but also to people around the state and nation.
DeSoto, 67, began broadcasting Bay City games in 1990 and took over play-by-play duties in 1999.
Nason, also 67, became a part of the El Campo broadcast team in 1987, doing stats and sideline reporting before becoming the play-by-play announcer in 1995.
DeSoto joined Bay City’s radio crew after he filled in and broadcasted a Sweeny-Three Rivers playoff game in 1989 and impressed the station’s management with his call of the game.
He works at KKHA in Bay City where he is the sports director in addition to doing an afternoon show. He broadcasts games with analyst Tommy Griffin.
“I try to describe what’s happening on the field and describe it as a picture so the listeners can actually see what I’m talking about,” DeSoto said. “Describe what the picture looks like in front of me on every play.”
Nason works for KULP in El Campo where he also serves as sports director and does an afternoon show. He teams with producer Russell Hill and former El Campo players Michael Perry, who does color commentary, and James Cannell, who reports from the sideline.
“As a play-by-play guy it’s my job to give you a clear picture of what’s going on out there,” Nason said. “I call the play. I’ve got two guys who played college football with me and they will explain why it worked or why it didn’t work.”
DeSoto, who grew up in Bay City, has seen more than half the games in the series and finds it hard to single out one from the other.
“In truth, every game the Blackcats and Ricebirds play are like none other,” he said. “It’s amazing. It reminds me a lot of the Texas-Texas A&M rivalries, but I think it goes beyond that. I’ve seen plays in these games that are just remarkable and you would never expect to see. Both sides had athletes that were just amazing and they shined in this game.”
The rivalry remains spirited, but DeSoto finds it less contentious than in the past.
“The rivalry was such that there were students from Bay City that got put in the El Campo jail and people who were from El Campo that got put in the Bay City jail,” he said. “That’s how good the rivalry was. It was fierce, it was fierce.”
Nason, who grew up in the Houston area, was the scoreboard operator in 1983 when the Blackcats took a 13-7 win over El Campo at Ricebird Stadium before going on to win their first of two (2000) state championships. He also recalls the 1997 game that the Ricebirds won in overtime.
“Both teams came in at 6-0 and it went to 21-21 and went to overtime,” Nason said. “Jack Norman the running back for the Ricebirds — and I don’t know if it’s a true story or not but right now it’s pretty much a legend — had busted up his knee. He was on the sideline with a partially dislocated knee.
El Campo loses the toss and Bay City says we want to see your offense first. Norman says ‘I want to go back out there.’ They pop his knee back into place. They run a wham toss right back up the seam and Norman busts 25 yards for the touchdown and they kick the extra point. The Blackcats get the ball back and make a couple of first downs before they overshoot the receiver in the back of the end zone on fourth down.”
El Campo has won 15 of the last 16 games between the teams, but DeSoto has witnessed improvement in the Blackcats program since former Bay City coach Warren Trahan returned as athletic director and Robert Jones came back to his alma mater as head coach.
“I think the Blackcats have started to turn a corner,” DeSoto said. “Bay City won in 2018 and that was turning a corner, but then it stopped and it went backwards again. I can see the progress this season that I haven’t seen in other seasons.”
Nason and DeSoto are looking forward to broadcasting this season’s game and plan to be at Bay City’s Memorial Stadium for next year’s contest.
“It’s just a rush,” Nason said. “You get to experience it. You watch the talent come up. You watch kids come up that people talked about as 10- and 11-year olds saying, ‘I wonder if that kid is going to be worth a darn?’ Then, you get the chance to see them go out under the Friday night lights and make big plays and big sticks and it’s satisfying.”
“I want to do this as long as I physically can,” DeSoto said. “It’s in my blood. As long as I physically can, that’s what I plan on doing.”