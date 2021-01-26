EL CAMPO — El Campo has made two state final appearances since it began playing football.
The Ricebirds’ new athletic director and head football coach has been to seven state finals and won three state championships.
Brock High School athletic director and head football coach Chad Worrell was unanimously approved by the El Campo board of trustees at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Worrell will replace Wayne Condra, who announced his retirement after six seasons as head coach in December.
Worrell is the first El Campo coach to come from outside the district since Bob Gillis came from Columbus in 1992.
Worrell was one of six candidates interviewed for the job by a selection committee.
“I think his character, his tenacity, his belief and love in kids,” El Campo Superintendant Bob Gallagher said of Worrell. “He really indicated to me that was going to be someone who was going to come in here and love our kids and provide them with great opportunity to be successful.”
Worrell has been at Brock since the program started in 2011.
He led the Eagles to four district championships, three semifinal appearances, two state final appearances and the 2015 state championship.
Worrell previously was a head coach at San Angelo Grape Creek, Hamlin and Tom Bean. He was also an assistant at Celina.
El Campo won the District 12-4A, Division I championship last season and lost to Kilgore in the regional round before finishing with a 9-2 record.
Gallagher expects Worrell to get started in El Campo within a week.
“Right now, we will plan on having him here and ready to go earlier than Feb. 1,” Gallagher said. “We hope that he’s able to meet the kids this week. He’s excited to get it started.”
