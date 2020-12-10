Tommy Psencik, Hallettsville's athletic director and head football coach, reacts after ice water is dumped on him after Thursday's Class 3A, Division I semifinal win against Llano at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown. The Brahmas defeated Llano 53-28.
Hallettsville's Koda Howell jumps for joy in the final minutes of the game during Thursday's Class 3A, Division I semifinal game against Llano at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown. Hallettsville won 53-28.
Hallettsville's De'Keidris Bedford, left, congratulates his teammate Jonathon Brooks after he scored a touchdown for the Brahmas during Thursday's Class 3A, Division I semifinal game against Llano at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN — Both teams knew the Class 3A, Division I semifinal was going to be decided by which star athlete had the strongest night.
In the end it was Hallettsville who did not miss its chance at history.
Senior running back Jonathon Brooks carried the Brahmas on both sides of the ball, as he has done all season long, propelling Hallettsville (13-2) to a 53-28 victory over Llano (13-1) and sending the Brahmas to their first state championship game in program history.
"It feels unreal," Brooks said. "We knew from week one what we were capable of. We knew what we had to do to get the job done. We came together as a team, a family and we just got the job done."
It was a night that saw Brooks surpass 3,000 rushing yards for the season as he carried the Brahmas offense with 304 yards and six rushing touchdowns on 25 carries. But Brooks was all over the ball on Thursday night.
The Brahmas knew they had to stop Llano dual threat quarterback Case Kuykendall and they did just that. Hallettsville's defense intercepted Kuykendall three times on the night, once from senior Luke Bludau and twice from Brooks.
Brooks' returned his second interception for a 69-yard touchdown in the dying minutes of the fourth quarter to all but seal the victory.
In total, Brooks' performance brought his touchdown season total to 61.
"I've been doing this for 33 years and I've never had a back like Jonathon Brooks," said head coach Tommy Psencik. "I've had a lot of tough young men, a lot of guys that could run, but Jon's just got that vision and got a lot of heart. He finds a way to get it done when you think there's nothing there."
With the Hallettsville passing attack struggling to produce, the offense relied on Brooks all night.
Even after a Kuykendall rushing score put Llano up 7-6 in the first, Hallettsville came right back with three straight rushing scores from Brooks and a 36-yard punt return touchdown from Damani Hartwell.
Llano got a big play in Quincy Price's 101-yard kickoff return touchdown, but Hallettsville led 33-14 at halftime.
"They did a great job in coverage and putting pressure on our quarterback," Psencik said. "They kept us off balance, we had to work for that win."
In the third quarter, Llano had prime opportunities to cut into the deficit as Hallettsville struggled on offense. But two lost fumbles and one turnover on downs saw momentum remain firmly with the Brahmas.
"The turnovers were big," Brooks said. "We knew we needed to stop (Kuykendall). If we didn't then we knew how the game would go, so we did our jobs and we executed off of their mistakes."
Kuykendall finished the night with 18 carries, 181 yards, one rushing touchdown and 14-30 passing for 192 yards, two passing touchdowns and three interceptions.
Hallettsville's win ends Llano's perfect season and sends the Brahmas into the state championship game for the first time in program history.
"It feels great," Brooks said. "For this senior class going from 3-7 our sophomore year to turning it around last year and going four rounds, then this year making it to state, it's huge and actually just unbelievable to me."
Hallettsville will play the winner of Jim Ned vs. Mount Vernon in the Class 3A, Division I state championship at 7 p.m., Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
