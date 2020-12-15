Hallettsville and Shiner have worked hard to earn an opportunity to play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
But for members of the Brooks family it will not be a new experience.
Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks and cousins Douglas Brooks and Dalton Brooks of Shiner played at the home of the Dallas Cowboys twice as members of the Outlawz youth football team.
“Once you’re in the zone, it feels like a normal field,” Jonathon Brooks said. “The atmosphere is great. It’s a big stadium and it’s a lot of fun.”
The Brooks family has taken a leading role in Hallettsville’s drive to its first state final and Shiner’s road to its fifth state championship game appearance.
Jonathon Brooks, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior who will sign with the University of Texas on Wednesday and is a finalist for the Mr. Texas Football award, has rushed for 3,225 yards and 59 touchdowns, while also playing defense and returning punts and kickoffs and scoring 402 points.
Douglas Brooks, a 6-1, 265-pound junior who has an offer from the University of Houston, has rushed for 859 yards and 17 touchdowns, while anchoring the defensive line.
Dalton Brooks, a 6-2, 175-pound sophomore who has offers from Texas and Arkansas, has rushed for 1,003 yards and 14 touchdowns, while playing defense and returning kicks.
In addition, Hallettsville’s Reagan Lemons and Shiner’s Eric Murphy and Mackylan Burchell are members of the Brooks family.
“We’re all close,” Dalton Brooks said. “We try to hang out every weekend and have fun every weekend. We talk every day. It’s just keeping close with good family.”
“We were really close,” Jonathon Brooks added. “We went to family reunions together and we knew them really well. We played together all our lives so we’re really close.”
The cousins spent a considerable amount of time on the football field and played in three national tournaments with the Outlawz.
“We were around a lot, almost every weekend,” Douglas Brooks said. “We’d hang out and go to the park and everything. We worked since the age of 5 with each other and we came up and had an opportunity and we took it.”
The Brooks developed their competitive nature while playing with each other.
“We compete all the time,” Douglas Brooks said. “There’s always a winner or loser. There’s never a tie or anything like that.”
“Jonathan and I both played running back,” Dalton Brooks added. “We competed and we both wanted the ball. We had Doug and we split the ball between us and we won.”
The Brooks have developed their individual running styles, which continue to evolve.
“Dalton and I are somewhat the same,” Johnathon Brooks said. “Doug has a different running style. He likes to go downhill. Dalton changed at the beginning of this year. He liked to juke and now he’s running downhill a lot. I think all three of us have our own style.”
Shiner defeated Hallettsville 44-34 in the season opener, but the cousins rarely get a chance to see each other play.
“Before and after every game, we talk to each other,” Douglas Brooks said. “We tell each other to win and represent the family and make it proud.”
The Brooks have done their best to represent their family and respective schools and hope to cap a special season by bringing state championships back to Lavaca County.
“It would mean a lot winning state,” Dalton Brooks said. “We’re all playing for state and getting offers. Our dreams are coming true right now.”
“It would feel great, especially when we’re older,” Jonathon Brooks said. “We could look back and say we all three won a state championship in the same year.”
