SPRING BRANCH – Halfback Jonathon Brooks rushed for 319 yards and four touchdowns as Hallettsville outlasted Jourdanton 35-28 in a Class 3A Division I game Friday night at Smithson Valley High School.
Brooks scored on a 62-yard run with 8:13 left in the fourth quarter to give the Brahmas a 35-21 lead.
Jourdanton scored with 5:28 left on an 8-yard pass from quarterback Cole Andrus to Jacob Reyna to trim the advantage to seven.
The Brahmas were able to run out the clock thanks mainly to an off sides penalty against the Indians.
Brooks had other scoring runs 1, 75 and 38 yards.
Travis Matula caught a 27-yard touchdown from quarterback Lane Linhart with no time left in second period for 14-14 tie at the half.
Brooks broke a 75-yard scoring run on the first play from scrimmage to open the second half to give Hallettsville its first lead at 21-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.