BASTROP — Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik knew the Brahmas had not played a Saturday afternoon game in a number of years.
Psencik wanted to make sure an extra day did not interfere with the team’s preparation so he sent a text message on Wednesday to running back Jonathan Brooks.
“I texted him and said, ‘keep us going, keep us going,’ and he said, ‘Don’t worry, Coach, we’ve got your back,’” Psencik said. “They did and came out ready to go.”
The Brahmas jumped on Little River Academy early and went on to a 61-26 Class 3A, Division I bi-district win at Memorial Stadium.
Hallettsville improved to 9-2 and advanced to the area round against Diboll.
“Everybody knows it’s the playoffs and it’s win or go home,” Brooks said. “We watched a lot of film and broke down what they do and we just executed everything.”
Brooks led the way by rushing for 240 yards and five touchdowns, added a 63-yard touchdown reception and returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown. He finished with 440 all-purpose yards.
“We saw they ran a three-man front so we knew the run game was going to be there,” Brooks said. “It worked out good.”
Brooks, who has committed to the University of Texas, had 19 carries and scored on runs of 16, 13, 4, 58 and 34 yards.
“This is pretty much normal for Jonathon overall,” Psencik said. “He’s had these kinds of games several times.”
The seven touchdowns gave Brooks 100 for his Hallettsville career.
“It means a lot,” Brooks said. “I couldn’t have done it without any of my offensive linemen through my freshman to my senior year. It means the world, but we just need to get going for the ultimate goal.”
Hallettsville built a 28-6 halftime lead and had a 41-6 advantage going into the fourth quarter before the teams traded three scores apiece.
“Early, especially, I thought our offensive line did pretty good,” Psencik said. “They’ve got to make a choice on a three- or four- or five-man front depending on what we’re doing. Our offensive line has to block to make our offense work and they did a pretty good job overall. I was impressed with them.”
The offensive line opened some big holes for Brooks, who had nine runs of 10 yards our more.
“It’s great blocking for Jonathon,” said lineman Sam Hermes. “Even when we mess up, he does what he can do. He goes out there and does what he’s great at.”
Hallettsville quarterback Trace Patek passed for 211 yards and also threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Damani Hartwell.
Hartwell also had an 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Quarterback Jerry Cephus passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 111 yards for the Bumblebees, who finished the season at 7-4.
“We came out to practice this week and worked our butts off and did what we needed to do here,” Hermes said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but we pushed through and did what we needed to do.”
