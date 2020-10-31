HALLETTSVILLE – Jonathon Brooks has compiled an impressive list of accomplishments during his Hallettsville career.
Brooks has earned all-district, all-area and all-state honors, while picking up an offer and committing to the University of Texas.
Brooks had a chance to add a District 12-3A, Division I championship to his list on a chilly Friday night at Brahma Memorial Stadium.
Brooks made certain the opportunity didn’t pass him by as he rushed for 299 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Brahmas to a 45-14 win over No. 8 Columbus.
“We just came together, and we watched film, and we knew what was going on,” said Brooks, a senior. “We knew we hadn’t won a district championship in a while. For us to go far as a team, we needed to win a district championship, and we did that.”
Hallettsville improved to 7-2 and 4-0 in district to earn the top seed in the playoffs and can claim the title outright with a win over Hitchcock next week.
“It’s awesome,” said linebacker Price Pruett of the Brahmas’ first district championship since 2016. “Last year, we were close, and this year, we got it, and I’m excited about it.”
Brooks carried 22 times and scored on runs of 26 and 60 yards in the first half, before scoring on runs of 2, 1, 29 and 7 yards in the second half.
“He’s an amazing runner,” said Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik. “The thing I’m most proud of is he’s gotten into becoming more of a leader for us. He’s really stepped up and matured as a leader. He’s been fun to be around.”
Brooks had 140 yards on only seven carries in the first half, but was nearly matched by Columbus running back Kion Hurd.
Hurd rushed for 115 of his 121 yards in the first two quarters, scored two touchdowns, and the teams were tied at 14 at halftime.
“It was a grind in the first half,” Psencik said. “Columbus has a good ballclub, and that Hurd kid — he’s hard to bring down. They have a big offensive line. I have to give our coaches credit for making good adjustments at halftime.”
The Brahmas limited the Cardinals (7-2, 3-1) to 26 net yards and two first downs in the second half.
“We executed things a lot better in the second half,” Pruett said. “We were firing off hard, moving and hitting our guards and tackles, and rallying to the ball and making gang tackles.”
Hallettsville scored on its first four possessions of the second half, and Brooks ran the ball on 15 of 21 plays, often after lining up in different spots in the backfield.
“We’re just trying to give teams that study our films more things to work on,” Brooks said.
Hallettsville got interceptions from Luke Bludau in the first half and Deven Wood in the second half. The Brahmas also sacked Columbus quarterback Ty Thomas three times.
“We made a few adjustments at halftime, and the kids executed well,” Psencik said. “We had a lot of blessings going on. The kids worked hard and they stayed hungry all night. They kept saying the score was 0-0 no matter what it was. I like to hear that out of the kids. It means they’re learning and staying hungry.”
The Brahmas will attempt to carry the momentum of consecutive wins over Yoakum and Columbus going forward.
“We feel very fortunate,” Psencik said. “This is a good district, and there are a bunch of good athletes in the district. The kids stepped up, and it was one of our nights.”
