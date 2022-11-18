HUTTO — Shiner senior Dalton Brooks produced another big playoff performance, rushing for 207 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries and intercepting a pass in a 47-21 win over Mason on Friday at Hutto Memorial Stadium.

Brooks scored his first two touchdowns on runs of 61 and 56 yards to help the Comanches to a 41-0 halftime lead.

Shiner got two interceptions in the first half, including a 74-yard return for a touchdown by Drew Wenske in the first quarter.

Shiner advanced to the area round after a 54-14 win over Santa Maria last week.

Brooks rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns on five carries, and added a fourth touchdown on an interception return.

Friday was the ninth meeting since 2010 between the Comanches and Punchers, with the last coming in 2020 when Shiner won 56-0 en route to the Class 2A, Division I state championship.

Shiner advances to face Flatonia in the regional semifinals next week.

Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.