HUTTO — Shiner senior Dalton Brooks produced another big playoff performance, rushing for 207 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries and intercepting a pass in a 47-21 win over Mason on Friday at Hutto Memorial Stadium.
Brooks scored his first two touchdowns on runs of 61 and 56 yards to help the Comanches to a 41-0 halftime lead.
Shiner got two interceptions in the first half, including a 74-yard return for a touchdown by Drew Wenske in the first quarter.
Shiner advanced to the area round after a 54-14 win over Santa Maria last week.
Brooks rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns on five carries, and added a fourth touchdown on an interception return.
Friday was the ninth meeting since 2010 between the Comanches and Punchers, with the last coming in 2020 when Shiner won 56-0 en route to the Class 2A, Division I state championship.
Shiner advances to face Flatonia in the regional semifinals next week.