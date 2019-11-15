EL CAMPO — Hallettsville's Jonathon Brooks has waited for a chance to shine on the postseason stage ever since the Brahmas failed to qualify for the playoffs his sophomore season.
Watching other teams vie for a state championship was more than enough motivation for the junior running back.
“I’ve been waiting for this,” Brooks said. “I’ve been preparing for this moment all season.”
Brooks made the most of the team’s first playoff game of the season by scoring a game-high five touchdowns in a 47-6 Class 3A bi-district win over Rice Consolidated on a cold and windy night at El Campo’s Ricebird Stadium.
Brooks finished with 241 rushing yards and scored on runs of 6, 1, 25, 69 and 13 as the Brahmas advanced to the area round to play either Jourdanton or San Diego at an undetermined time and location.
“It was very satisfying,” Brooks said. “It felt great and the communication with our team is getting better. Now, we just have to fix our mistakes and try to get another win next week.”
Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks @2brookss scored five touchdowns in the Brahmas’ 47-6 bi-district win over Rice Consolidated. @hbteams pic.twitter.com/PI7bjIwAvz— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) November 15, 2019
Brooks, who recently received an offer from Texas, got things done offensively, while the Brahmas' defense kept the Raiders away from the end zone in the first half.
Hallettsville (8-3) finished with three interceptions from Price Pruett, Deven Wood and Travis Matula.
The Brahmas went on to score on each ensuing drive.
"It brought a lot of momentum to us and we executed," Pruett said. "Our defensive line has improved a lot this year. We're all flying to the ball, and it's a big deal."
Hallettsville’s Price Pruett @PricePruett1 on the Brahmas’ defensive performance. @hbteams @SamPruett02 pic.twitter.com/F38sp05w8L— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) November 15, 2019
Brooks' first touchdown came three minutes into the first quarter for the game's first points.
The combination of quarterback Lane Linhart and Brooks pushed the Brahmas into the red zone to set up Brooks.
On the next Hallettsville possession, Pruett intercepted Rice Consolidated quarterback Ian Hargrove, which led to a 30-yard touchdown run by Linhart.
Brooks added two more touchdowns in the second quarter to give the Brahmas a 27-0 halftime lead.
"I thought Jonathon did a spectacular job," said Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik. "I was pleased with the team's effort overall, and I think the biggest thing tonight was we found a way to win. Winning your first playoff game after not being in the playoffs last year was huge."
Rice Consolidated (5-5) was led by the combination of Hargrove, Brandon James and Warren Scott, who combined for 149 rushing yards.
The Raiders' lone score game in the third quarter on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Hargrove to Dontavion Fuller.
"Rice put us in a bind with formations and we had to make adjustments," Psencik said. "But once we made those adjustments, our kids executed."
Other players received playing time with the Brahmas leading 40-6 to start the fourth quarter.
Brandt Trlicek, Bowen Higgins and Cam'ron Alamilla made the most of their opportunities.
Alamilla and Higgins led the Brahmas' offense down the field to set up Trlicek.
The freshman quarterback scored on a 10-yard touchdown run to seal the Brahmas' victory.
"We got to play quite a few kids tonight," Psencik said. "We brought up about 12 kids and it was good to see them play and experience a playoff game."
The Brahmas will spend the week preparing for their next opponent as they await Friday's game between Jourdanton and San Diego.
But no matter who the team's opponent is, Pruett and the Brahmas aren't changing their approach.
"It's great since we missed the playoffs last year," Pruett said. "We have young players, but we hope we can keep going. We're going to keep playing our best."
