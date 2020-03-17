Victoria College's Jacob Brown, who led The National Junior College Athletics Associateion Region XIV in scoring with 22.4 points per game, was named to the second team of the All-Region XIV South Zone men's basketball team.
Brown, a 5-foot-8 sophomore guard from San Marcos, scored in double digits in the Pirates' final 18 games. He shot 43.0 percent from the field, including 37.8 percent from 3-point range.
Brown averaged 3.1 assists per game and led all of Region XIV in minutes played per game (37.6). His 22.4 points per game ranked 17th in the nation among all National Junior College Athletic Association Division I players.
