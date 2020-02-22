Schulenburg is seeking a new athletic director and head football coach.
Brandon Brown has resigned after five seasons, and the Schulenburg school district posted the opening on its website Friday.
Brown had a 26-25 record at Schulenburg and led the Shorthorns to the bi-district playoffs the last two seasons.
But the district’s board of trustees declined to renew his contract in January of 2019 and it would have expired in June.
Brown had previously been a head coach at Jacksboro and Clifton and has an overall record of 57-66.
Brown took over at Schulenburg in May of 2014 when he replaced Tommy Bludau.
Schulenburg was a Class 2A, Division I school in 2015, before competing in Class 3A, Division II the last four seasons.
Schulenburg went 6-5 last season and lost to Comfort in bi-district.
Schulenburg dropped to Class 2A, Division I in the UIL’s realignment and reclassification and will compete in District 13 with Shiner, Ganado, Weimar and Flatonia.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football called the district the toughest in its classification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.