YOAKUM – Deandre Enoch attributes much of the success he enjoyed his sophomore season to what he experienced as a freshman.
Enoch recalls the seniors setting an example for the underclassmen during Yoakum’s run to three consecutive state semifinal appearances.
“The seniors were motivators,” Enoch said. “That’s why for me as a senior I’ve got to be a motivator for the young ones. That was the motivation for me. They kept my spirit up and they kept my spirit high. That’s why I was able to do the things I did my sophomore year. I have to do that for them.”
Inexperience caught up with the Bulldogs last season, as they finished with a 4-7 record after suffering a bi-district loss to eventual Class 3A, Division I semifinalist Columbus.
Yoakum coach Bo Robinson had no complaints about his team’s effort, but he felt the team wasn’t mature enough to overcome its mistakes.
Robinson has already witnessed a difference this season.
“I felt the first week in pads we were probably better than we were the last week of the season last year,” he said. “We were really young last year and we’ve got a bunch of kids who played. We’ve got good team speed, our offensive line is going to be a year older, and I think they’re going to be a strength for us.”
Jayden Jones started as a freshman last season and was named the newcomer of the year in the district.
Jones has noticed a big difference in the team’s execution in practice.
“It’s our experience and knowing what to do,” he said. “It’s just being confident and trusting your teammates more.”
Robinson also expects an improvement on defense where the Bulldogs have more depth.
“Last year, we didn’t feel like we had four defensive linemen who could play and this year, we feel like we’ve got eight,” he said. “At linebacker last year, we weren’t very big and we were slow. This year, we’re pretty big and the ones who aren’t big are fast.”
Yoakum and Hallettsville remained in the same district, but were moved to Region III this season.
The Brahmas enter the season ranked No. 8, and the Bulldogs come into the year at No. 20.
But Yoakum is more concerned about where it finishes the season.
“All of our offensive line came back and they are going to show out this year,” Jones said. “The atmosphere at practice is way different. Everybody is giving it all they got. We really want it this year. I have high hopes for this season. We should go far this year.”
