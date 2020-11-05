PORT LAVACA – Corpus Christi Calallen and Calhoun are no strangers.
The Wildcats and Sandcrabs have played seven times since Richard Whitaker took over as head coach at Calhoun.
Calhoun defensive coordinator Cory McFall played for Coach Phil Danaher at Calallen, and Mario Gonzalez left Calhoun to become an assistant coach at Calallen.
“There are no secrets between the two staffs,” Whitaker said. “We’ve played so many times so it just comes down to who executes better and who manages the game better.”
Calallen (7-2, 4-0) and Calhoun (8-1, 4-0) will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sandcrab Stadium with the District 15-4A, Division I championship and top seed in the playoffs on the line.
“Knowing their way of playing and the way Coach Danaher teaches them and the kind of athletes they have,” said Calhoun senior fullback Steve Johnson, “we knew it was going to come down to this.”
This is the third consecutive year the teams have met on the final week of the regular season with the district championship at stake.
Calallen won in 2018 and Calhoun prevailed last season.
The game has drawn even more attention this season. Calhoun has won eight straight games and is ranked No. 3 in the state poll. Calallen has won six consecutive games and is ranked No. 4 in the state poll.
“It’s big deal for our senior year going out with a bang in district,” Johnson said. “Coming out with a district championship would put us in the perfect spot for the playoffs.”
Calhoun had a bye last week when Alice was forced to forfeit for circumstances related to COVID-19 at the school.
“Last week was great just to heal up,” Whitaker said. “We had a couple of ankles and things that we had been playing with. Just resting last week was good. We weren’t that intense in practice. This week, we turned the intensity up and tried to get back on track. Our kids are excited. They understand the situation of the game.”
Calhoun has scored 34 points or more in seven of its eight games. Johnson and quarterback Jarius Stewart have combined to rush for 2,630 yards and 41 touchdowns in the Sandcrabs’ option offense.
The Wildcats have limited opponents to 24 points or less in six of their seven games.
“I was just real impressed with how fast their defense is,” Whitaker said. “Their outside linebackers and secondary run so well. If they do make a mistake, which isn’t often, they recover real fast.
“Offensively, they’re big up front like always. They’re going to run their slot-T stuff. You’ve got to line up correctly and read your keys. If you don’t do that, they’ll make you look foolish.”
The teams are used to playing in packed stadiums, which won’t be the case this season because of COVID-19 restrictions.
But the players won’t lack for motivation.
“It would mean a lot to win a district championship,” said Calhoun senior defensive back Colin Carabajal. “You’ve just got to go in there and play strong and execute every play. We’re excited and just ready to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.