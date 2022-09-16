CUERO —Calallen took advantage of versatile offense and four Cuero turnovers to capture a 24-8 win over Cuero on Friday night at Gobbler Stadium.
Cuero (3-1) threw three interceptions and lost a fumble one play after appearing to score a touchdown.
Calallen (4-0) scored on a pair of second-half touchdown runs.
Calallen's Bryce Burnett threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Skyler Rubio and Jorden King kicked a 20-yard field goal as the Wildcats took a 10-0 halftime lead.
Cuero had a chance to score before halftime when it reached the Calallen 1-yard line, but quarterback Mason Notaro threw an interception.
Cuero and Calallen came into the game ranked No. 4 in the state in their respective divisions — Calallen in Class 4A, Division I and Cuero in Class 4A, Division II.
The teams had played six times with the most recent being 1999. Each team had won three times.
The Gobblers opened the season with wins over El Campo, Navarro and Yoakum.
"You can see the progress," said first-year Cuero coach Jerod Fikac.
But the Gobblers know there's room for improvement.
"We can get a whole lot better," said senior running back Tycen Williams.
Former running back Robert Strait was inducted into the Cuero Sports Hall of Fame before the game.
Strait was a member of the Gobblers' 1987 state championship team.