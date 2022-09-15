CUERO — Senior running back Tycen Williams wasn’t born the last time Cuero played Calallen.

But Williams has a good idea of what to expect from the Wildcats.

“I know we’re both undefeated,” he said. “I’ve heard a lot of things about them. I’m ready to play.”

Williams and his Cuero teammates will get an up-close look at Calallen when the teams meet for the first time since 1999 at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gobbler Stadium.

The Gobblers (3-0) and Wildcats (3-0) are both undefeated and both are ranked No. 4 in their respective classifications — Calallen in Class 4A, Division I and Cuero in Class 4A, Division II.

“We’re going to face a Calallen team that has a ton of tradition,” said first-year Cuero head coach Jerod Fikac. “One thing you know about Calallen teams is that they’re usually where they’re supposed to be when they’re supposed to be there and they’re going to be physically tough. They’re always physical in the trenches. You’ve got to be ready because they’re multiple on offense and defense.”

The Gobblers are coming off a 75-6 win over DeWitt County rival Yoakum. Eight different players scored for Cuero, which racked up the most points ever scored in the 113th meeting of the teams.

“I think our kids got focused and went over there and played a really good game in a hostile environment and a big-time rivalry that’s obviously one of the longest in the state of Texas,” Fikac said.

Calallen has averaged over 34 points per game, but will face a Cuero defense that is yielding an average of 11 points per game.

“I feel like it’s a little bit of the talent, the experience and then (defensive coordinator) Coach (Michael) Blank always has a game plan for us,” said junior defensive back Dayson Varela. “We have a lot of returning seniors that are very good players.”

Fikac has also seen the Gobblers continue to make progress in the offensive system.

“Every week, we’re doing some things better,” he said. “We’ve obviously been able to distribute the ball on offense a bunch. There’s a lot of guys on the field who are starting to come into their own on the offensive side of the ball.

"They’re starting to get a little more comfortable in the schemes. The O-line is getting more comfortable with blocking multiple fronts with the type of run games that we have.”

Williams, who is averaging 8 yards per carry, enjoys the versatility of the offense.

“The plays are easy to remember and it’s working out for us,” he said. “It’s spread out so you just can’t stop one person.”

Calallen is the third ranked opponent Cuero has played this season, and Fikac hopes to see a similar response.

“We’ve got to match their physicality,” he said, “and use some of our athleticism to try to combat some of the things they do well.”

NOTES: Cuero and Calallen have played six times and each won three. The Wildcats won in 1996, 1997 and 1998, and the Gobblers won in 1978, 1979 and 1999.

Former Cuero running back Robert Strait will be inducted into the Cuero Sports Hall of Fame before the game. Strait played from 1985 until 1988.

He rushed for 8,411 yards and 120 touchdowns during his Cuero career and was a member of the 1987 state championship team.