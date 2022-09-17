CUERO — Cuero left Gobbler Stadium Friday night wondering what might have been.
But the scoreboard told the Gobblers all they needed to know.
Calallen used a versatile offensive attack and took advantage of four Cuero turnovers to come away with a 24-8 win.
“We had numerous shots to score which could have made the game different,” said Cuero coach Jerod Fikac. “We’ve got to go back to work and make those things happen.”
Cuero, ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A, Division II poll, turned the ball over after reaching the Calallen 1- and 2-yard lines and fell to 3-1 on the season.
Calallen, ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A, Division I poll, scored after two of Cuero’s turnovers and improved to 4-0.
“Turnovers played a big part in this,” Fikac said. “I think that’s part of discipline and that’s part of me doing a better job of getting our guys ready to go. I was proud of our guys and how they came out in the second half. We played close in the second half and I think it got out of hand towards the end.”
Calallen lost starting running back Epi Hinojosa to an injury on its second possession of the second quarter.
But quarterback Bryce Burnett made up for his absence by completing 12 of 16 passes for 160 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown to Skyler Rubio.
Burnett also rushed 15 times for 69 yards and had a 51-yard touchdown run to secure the win in the fourth quarter.
“At times, I think they controlled the line of scrimmage and at times, I think we did,” Fikac said. “It was tough sledding in there tonight and we knew it was going to be that way — they’re a tradition-rich program. They’re in the weight room just like we are. They run a scheme they’ve run for the last 30 to 40 years so they run it really well. They’re very disciplined. They had a good game plan.”
Cuero had a chance to cut into the Wildcats’ 10-0 lead when it drove to the Calallen 1-yard line with 21 seconds left before halftime.
But Cuero quarterback Mason Notaro scrambled to his right and attempted to throw to a receiver open in the back of the end zone.
Notaro's pass was tipped and picked off for the first of his three interceptions.
The Wildcats increased their lead to 17-0 after Luke Medina scored on a 3-yard run that was set up by Christian Gonzales’ interception at the Cuero 36-yard line.
The Gobblers scored their first points on a safety when Calallen punter Jorden King fell on a bad snap in the end zone.
Cuero took the ensuing free kick and marched 52 yards before scoring on a 3-yard run by Tycen Williams, who carried one time in the first half before finishing with 13 carries for 72 yards.
The Gobblers elected to go for two points after Williams’ touchdown and he was stopped short of the goal line, which left them down 17-8 with 1:00 left in the third quarter.
Cuero appeared to have cut the margin to three points on its next possession when Notaro threw a screen to Williams on a fourth-and-five from the 30.
Williams raced down the sideline and dove for the end zone, but the official ruled he had stepped out of bounds at the 2.
Williams fumbled on the next play and Calallen recovered and ran the ball to the 16-yard line.
“They said he stepped out on the 2,” Fikac said. “My angle is going to be he’s in, he’s in. It was huge right there because we score there with 8 minutes to go and we kick an extra point and we’re down by two with a lot of time and a little momentum our way.”
Calallen drove to its own 49 before Burnett found a crease over the left side and raced to the end zone.
“They came out and played hard and we played hard,” said Cuero linebacker Brandt Patek. “They just won this battle.”
Fikac knows the Gobblers will have to regroup before returning to Gobbler Stadium next week to play Beeville.
“We’re going to find out what kind of team we are,” he said. “I told the kids at one point every champion gets knocked on the mat. It’s how you get up from that. One of our core principles is toughness and it’s a value we’ve got to fall into.”
NOTES: Former Cuero running back Robert Strait was inducted into the Cuero Sports Hall of Fame before the game.
Strait was a member of the Gobblers’ 1987 state championship team. He rushed for 8,411 yards and 120 touchdowns during his Cuero career.