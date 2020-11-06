PORT LAVACA — Calhoun’s Steve Johnson posed for a picture with Calallen’s Ty Buchanan before both teams headed for their respective locker rooms Friday night at Sandcrab Stadium.
The Sandcrabs and Wildcats have built a mutual respect as they have played against each other in key games during the recent past.
Calallen offensive lineman Ty Buchanan @tybuchanan75, a USC commit, and Calhoun fullback Steve Johnson @S_Johnson44 pose after the game. pic.twitter.com/j2OGIAlShU— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 7, 2020
“They’ve got an amazing offensive line,” Johnson said. “Their quarterback can run. (Jeremiah) Earls can run. Their line can clean anything out of the way, so props to them, and props to the running back for doing the things he’s able to do.”
Calallen put on a clinic in execution in a 28-7 win over Calhoun in a battle for the District 15-4A, Division I championship.
The No. 4 Wildcats (8-2, 5-0) claimed the top seed in the playoffs and will play Rio Grande City La Grulla in the bi-district playoffs.
The No. 3 Sandcrabs (8-2, 4-1) had their eight-game winning streak snapped and will be the second seed. They will take on Zapata next Friday in Alice at a time to be determined.
“This was the worst first half of offensive football we’ve had all year long,” said Calhoun coach Richard Whitaker. “We lined up in the wrong formation four of five times. We have played in big games all year long to prepare us for this moment, and we didn’t play. I don’t why.”
Calhoun comes.on the field. pic.twitter.com/yYkHnoqyrS— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 7, 2020
The Sandcrabs had only 26 yards of offense in the first half and did not make a first down until 1:57 was left in the second quarter.
“Nobody coaches that offense better than Richard Whitaker,” said Calallen defensive coordinator Steve Campbell. “I think he’s the best coach in the state of Texas when it comes to that flexbone. Our coaches did a great job of teaching their players on what their responsibility was, and our kids executed almost to perfection.”
Calallen also executed in their slot-T offense, rushing for 376 yards and averaging over 8 yards per carry.
Jeremiah Earls rushed for 260 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Casey Smith and running back Epi Hinojosa added touchdown runs.
Calhoun’s Steve Johnson @S_Johnson44 after the Sandcrabs’ loss to Calallen. pic.twitter.com/xboMJZo78m— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 7, 2020
“Today wasn’t one of the brightest days for our offensive line or our defense,” said Johnson, who carried 20 times for 96 yards. “They all came in tense, and we didn’t have the swag that we usually come out with. Going to practice and moving forward, we’re going to try and learn from this. We were on a roll and we needed someone to shut us up and put us in our place and they sure did the job.”
Calhoun’s lone score came on a 4-yard run by Mtn Htway with 6:09 left in the fourth quarter.
“This must be their best defensive football team in a long time,” Whitaker said. “Their speed — I thought Waco La Vega was faster, but I’m not so sure. These guys are so disciplined about their speed, and they get there so quick. If you’re not playing fast and putting your nose where you’re supposed to, they’ll make you look bad.”
Calallen and Calhoun on the field at Sandcrab Stadium. pic.twitter.com/ZWMqeSqKrf— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 7, 2020
Whitaker reminded his team after the game that Calhoun had lost to Calallen 43-0 in 2013 and wound up making the semifinals.
“Nothing that happened in district or happened before district matters anymore,” Johnson said. “You have to be 1-0 every week. That team has the capacity to make it to the quarterfinals and hopefully we do, too. Hopefully, we’ll meet them again to see what happens.”
