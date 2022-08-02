PORT LAVACA — Richard Whitaker believes in building from the ground up.
Whitaker, entering his 18th year at the helm of Calhoun, installs a foundation for his program, starting in middle school to better prepare his players when they reach the high school level.
That has helped the Sandcrabs reach the playoffs each of the past four seasons and 14 of the last 17 seasons.
“Offensively, I think the system has a lot to do with it. Same goes for our defense,” Whitaker said. “We start out pretty simple with our kids and we get good coaching in middle school. By the time those kids get to high school, they understand our concepts and what the program is all about.”
Injuries plagued Calhoun last year and they hope to stay healthy this season.
“It’s gonna be important, but we’re looking pretty healthy right now,” said senior defensive lineman Damian Guzman.
Senior running back/defensive back Tony Hensley will anchor the offense after rushing for 500 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
Whitaker expects Hensley to also play a big part on defense this year, as well.
“Well, he’s gonna take on a big role,” Whitaker said. “Last year, he alternated in the backfield and played on defense. This year, he’s going to play both sides of the ball as much as he can play. We’ll get him the rest he needs, but he’s a guy we need to stay on the field for us. He’s very important on both sides of the ball for us.”
Calhoun was aligned into District 15-4A, Division I with Beeville, Floresville, La Vernia Pleasanton and Rockport-Fulton during the UIL’s biennial realignment. It’s the only six-team district in Class 4A, Division I in which all teams reached the postseason last year.
Pleasanton made the furthest run with a trip to the regional semifinals. Calhoun was picked to finish third by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.
“It gets me excited,” Hensley said. “If we can get past a lot of these teams, then we did pretty well this year. We want to prove we’re better than what we’re ranked right now.”
Calhoun’s non-district schedule also features games against Houston Stafford, Sinton, Yoakum and Gregory-Portland to prepare for its tough district slate.
“It’s definitely a challenge for us. Our preseason is a challenge for us,” Whitaker said. “We’ve got five tough preseason games. Our kids had a great offseason. They’ve worked hard all summer. It’s just about coming out here, gelling and getting things going.”
