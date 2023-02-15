PORT LAVACA — Gage Spencer comes from an athletic family.
Spencer’s father, Cody, played professional football, and his mother, Kristin, ran track at Baylor and is a coach at Calhoun High School.
But Gage Spencer didn’t think he would follow a similar path.
“I was going to quit football after freshman year,” Gage Spencer said. “After eighth grade coming into high school, my plan was to get my athletic credit in football and be done. I wanted to go the academics route. I enjoyed it a lot more than I thought I would so I stuck with it. My dad got me into football, but he didn’t keep me in football. It was football itself.”
Spencer’s decision to stick with football and maintain his grades paid off in a number of ways.
He was the District 15-4A, Division I Lineman of the Year, the Offensive Lineman of the Year on the Advocate’s all-area team, and a second-team selection at guard on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state team.
Spencer’s performance helped him earn the opportunity to play football at the Air Force Academy.
Spencer signed a letter of intent in December, but got a chance to celebrate with his family and classmates at a ceremony Wednesday morning in the Calhoun gym.
Calhoun’s Eddie Rendon and Chelsea Saenz also participated after signing letters of intent to compete in cross country and track and field at Victoria College.
“I’ve never been one for theatrics,” Spencer said. “It’s kind of weird doing this, but at the same time, I enjoyed it. I’m still super excited about going to play. I think I have all my friends excited for me now.”
Spencer will move from guard to tackle at Air Force, which runs an option offense similar to the Sandcrabs.
“It’s a really big run offense, so I’ll do a lot of run blocking,” he said.
Rendon and Saenz are looking forward to being part of a new program.
Both participated in cross country at Calhoun. Rendon is likely to run the 800 meters in track, and Saenz will long jump.
“It’s exciting because we get to build a foundation for the future of the program,” Rendon said. “Hopefully, it turns into something huge.”
“It definitely means a lot being a part of a new family and having new coaches,” Saenz added. “I’ll meet new people to push me and get to travel and see new people and new places.”