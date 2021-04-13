PORT LAVACA — Calhoun has made a habit out of sending powerlifters to the collegiate level.
Just three weeks after winning a state championship for her weight class and helping the Sandies to their 14th state championship, Alayna Searcy committed to lift at Midland University in Nebraska.
"It's kind of exciting and terrifying all at the same time to be committing somewhere," Searcy said. "It's the next chapter in my life and I wanted to make sure that I have a good run. I really think I found a home at Midland."
Committing alongside Searcy was Chase Chapa, another senior coming off an individual title at the state powerlifting competition. Chapa will be joining Searcy at Midland University.
Chapa and Searcy will join a powerlifting program that already has two former Calhoun athletes in Skyleigh Sears and Jaime Rios.
"It was just great having them up there because they've really helped me and held my hand throughout this entire situation," Chapa said. "They really wanted me to come to Midland and they made me feel welcome as both an athlete and a student. Then when I met the coach that really helped me make my choice."
Midland has swept the team titles at the USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals in two consecutive years. Both Searcy and Chapa were drawn to the programs success.
"It really inspired me a lot to see how good of a program they are," Searcy said. "To know that so many high schoolers have gone on and been able to do powerlifting and do it at a high level, it's a really cool thing."
Also committing was Josh Huang, who will play tennis at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin.
"It's unbelievable knowing that I'm going to be a college athlete," Huang said. "It's always been a dream of mine to play at the next level and being supported by Calhoun and all the staff and coaches here, it's just a blessing and I can't wait to represent them at the next level."
Huang did not have an easy time making his college choice, but is very happy to be going to Texas Lutheran.
"It's been a long four year's of practicing and long days during the summer and I can't even imagine how many times I had cried on and off the court," Huang said. "There was just a lot of time put into it, a lot of praying and wondering and a lot of support from friends and family to help me through it all and I couldn't be happier."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.