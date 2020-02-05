PORT LAVACA – The dreams of playing at the next level came true for four Calhoun High School athletes Wednesday afternoon as they signed their college letters of intent.
Conner Kestler, Catherine Hernandez, Heath Henke and Caleb Harrington signed in front of family, coaches and classmates at the Calhoun gym.
Henley and Herrington will play football together at NCAA Division II Harding University in Arkansas. Kestler will continue his baseball career at Blinn College in Brenham while Hernandez will play softball for Texas Southern University.
“This is the first time in my 32 year coaching career that I’ve had two athletes signing with the same school, to play the same sport,” said Calhoun head football coach Richard Whitaker. “Harding runs the Calhoun offense. They were the number one rushing team in the nation in Division II. They love our kids because of what we do.”
Henke said that Harding University had a feeling of being at home.
“The student body is great and the coaches are welcoming,” Henke said. “I’m really excited to play at the next level. I’ve dreamed about it my whole life.”
“A lot of people want to play at the next level,” Harrington added. “I’m getting the opportunity and I’m going to take my best shot at it and I hope I’ll make it amazing.”
Hernandez is excited to make the jump to the collegiate level.
“I can’t wait to further my education at a place that I can play the sport I love,” she said.
Whitaker could always tell when Hernandez was practicing on the softball field.
“While on the football field at practice, I would hear softballs coming off the bat, and I knew who it was,” he said. “I didn’t even have to look. I knew it was her over there taking her reps.”
Kestler, who was the starting quarterback for the Sandcrabs, is looking forward to continuing his baseball career.
“I’m extremely excited to play at Blinn and be able to play baseball at the next level,” Kestler said. “I had great coaches for football and baseball. Both programs were great.”
Whitaker attributes dedication and time for the success Kestler has achieved.
“Conner has spent countless hours traveling around and preparing himself for this moment,” he said. “That’s what it takes. It takes a lot of time and dedication, not only for the players, but for the parents. These parents have put in a lot of time and dedication of their own for their kids.”
