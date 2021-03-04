Victoria East and Calhoun kicked off the 2021 VISD Softball Tournament on Thursday morning.
Both teams came into the tournament looking to find lineups that would bring them the most success this season.
It was Calhoun that struck first as the Sandies scored six runs in the first inning and came away with a comfortable 12-4 victory over the Lady Titans in a five inning game.
"We practiced a little longer yesterday," said Calhoun head coach Daniel Castillo. "Everyone working different kinds of drills, working to keep our eyes on the ball and it just happened that we were ready to play, ready to hit the ball.
The game was decided in two innings: the first and the fourth. All 12 of Calhoun's runs came in those two innings, six each.
Ava Gonzales started on the mound for East but Calhoun quickly chased her out of the game.
Calhoun loaded the bases in the top of the first and took the first lead off a wild pitch that scored Arly Sanchez and Kylee Cormier.
East committed 13 errors throughout the game, including two in the first inning that put two more runs on the board. Haley Contreras added an RBI single and Azelyn Garcia had a sac bunt RBI that put Calhoun up 6-0 to start the game.
"Defensively we needed to pick it up a little bit faster," said East head coach Melissa Buck. "Almost every single person on the field contributed with an error today and scored enough runs to win a ball game but not win you're giving up 12."
Gonzales left the game after throwing 20 pitches in 0.2 innings and giving up six runs on five hits, walking one.
Kailyn Salas replaced Gonzales on the mound for East and and threw 52 pitches over the final 4.1 innings, giving up six runs on eight hits, striking out one and walking one.
Salas stymied the Calhoun offense for almost three innings but struggled in the fourth.
Sanchez scored off a throwing error that restarted the Sandies offense. Brianna Villarreal followed up with a triple that scored Cormier and Amri Gaona.
Contreras and Morgan Gray added a pair of RBI singles and Garcia scored off a fielders choice as Calhoun ended the inning up 12-2.
"We've got young pitchers so anytime we take the lead that's good," Castillo said. "Our pitchers can pitch relaxed after we score some runs. When you got freshman pitchers you always want to have the lead so that way they can pitch relaxed."
East's offense was kept in check for the most part by Calhoun pitcher Andrea Hataway. Hataway had a 75-pitch complete game, giving up four runs on four hits and striking out two.
"Coming in, I mainly just wanted to work hard and play my game," Hataway said. "I'm really proud of my teammates and I wanted to work hard for them because they work hard for me."
Brooke Escalona scored East's first run, stealing home on a throw to second in the first inning. She scored again in the third inning after Tal Evans was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, but East left numerous runners on base.
A'Nasia Wallace hit an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth and later scored on a wild pitch. But by then the game was out of reach and Calhoun closed out the win with a Savannah Chavez strikeout.
"We just want to keep on playing and keep on hitting," Castillo said. "Keep doing what we're doing. Do everything to get us ready for Tuesday."
Calhoun closed out Day 1 against C.E. King and will play Flour Bluff and Corpus Christi Carroll on Day 2.
East finishes the night against Rockport-Fulton and will play Beeville and Somerset at 9 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. respectively tomorrow.
"The goal is don't let one mistake turn into two," Buck said. "If we make an error, okay so what, move on, what's next? And we have to make sure that we actually put that into play. We can't just say it and move on, we have to make sure we're following through with it."
VISD Softball Tournament
Calhoun 12, Victoria East 6
Calhoun: 600 60: 12 13 1
East: 101 02: 2 4 13
W: Andrea Hataway; L: Ava Gonzalez; Highlights (E) Kelsey Perez 2-for-3, run; Brooke Escalona 1-for-3, 2 runs; A'Nasia Wallace 1-for-1, RBI, run, walk; Tal Evans 0-for-1, RBI, walk; (C) Arly Sanchez 2-for-4, 2 runs; Kylee Cormier 1-for-2, 2 runs, walk; Amri Gaona 1-for-3, 2 runs, walk; Brianna Villarreal 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Haley Contreras 3-for-3, 2 RBI, run; Azelyn Garcia 1-for-3, 2 runs; Morgan Gray 3-for-3, RBI, run; Mia Contreras 0-for-1, RBI
Records: Victoria East 2-7; Calhoun 2-5
