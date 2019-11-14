Calhoun head coach Richard Whitaker knows it’s good to win during the regular season but it’s even better to be successful in the postseason.
“We have great momentum going into the playoffs, but we talked about all week long that the regular season has nothing to do with the playoffs,” Whitaker said. “Two teams are fighting to stay alive, and there’s no second chances for those who don’t show up on Friday night.”
The Sandcrabs are making their second consecutive playoff appearance after reaching the Class 5A quarterfinals last season.
Calhoun opens its postseason run against Sharyland in the Class 5A bi-district round at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sandcrab Stadium.
“It’s great to be back in the playoffs,” Whitaker said. “We had a great run last year and we still have a bad taste in our mouth after that quarterfinal game against Calallen. The kids have been waiting to have another shot at it.”
The Sandcrabs (8-2) are coming off a 17-6 District 15-5A, Division II win over Callalen that secured the team’s first district title since 2012.
A strong defensive effort combined with the offensive attack of Steve Johnson, Conner Kestler and Jarius Stewart fueled the team’s victory.
Now, Calhoun will prepare for the Rattlers, who finished fourth in District 16-5A, Division II
Sharyland (5-5) ended the regular season with a 29-6 win over Pharr Valley View.
Calhoun enters Friday’s game ranked No. 5 in the Class 5A state poll and is the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
The Sandcrabs are averaging over 50 pointers points per game, while the Rattlers are scoring 22 points per contest.
Calhoun’s Steve Johnson has rushed for an area-leading 1,984 yards and 25 touchdowns, and Conner Kestler has rushed for 1,289 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Calhoun’s Jarius Stewart has intercepted six passes and returned one for a touchdown.
The winner of Friday’s game will advance to the area round to play either Boerne-Champion or Glenn.
“Sharyland is probably one or two plays away from being first or second in their district,” Whitaker said. “They have nice receivers, they have big kids and they are going to come to play. They’re a very prideful program, and they are premiere playoff team.”
