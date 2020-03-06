YOAKUM – Calhoun won the boys team title at the Tom-Tom Relays on Thursday at Bulldog Stadium.
The Sandcrabs scored 153 points to easily outdistance Sealy, which was second with 106 points.
La Vernia won the girls title with 138 points, while Yoakum was second with 106 points, and Calhoun was third with 98 points.
Calhoun's Daniel Sanchez won the 3,200- and 1,600-meter run, Kristopher Salinas won the 200-meter dash, Brevin Robles won the 300-meter hurdles, and the Sandcrabs won the 1,600-meter relay.
For individual and team results, see AdvoSports.com and VictoriaAdvocate.com/Eedition
