PORT LAVACA – Calhoun is showing late is better than never.
The Sandies opened District 30-5A with a 1-4 record but haven’t lost since.
Calhoun senior Paige Weaver credits the team’s defense and chemistry for the Sandies’ recent success.
“Our defense has gotten better and stronger,” said Weaver, who finished with 1 kill, 11 digs and 2 assists. “Our personalities are different so when we’re on the same page and play together, it’s fun. We all enjoy it.”
Calhoun’s Paige Weaver on the Sandies District 30-5A win over East. Calhoun has won five consecutive district games. pic.twitter.com/dIdsyIe1SC— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) October 2, 2019
Calhoun increased its district winning streak to five games after sweeping Victoria East 25-13, 25-23, 25-13 on Tuesday night at the Calhoun gym.
The Sandies moved into a tie for third place and improved to 16-10 overall and 6-3 in district play.
“After our last loss it really hit us,” said Calhoun coach Jenna Buzek. “We were tired of losing, and we had a meeting. The girls wanted to change things around so it’s 100% what they’ve done. Their mentality changed and their attitude has changed.”
The Lady Titans fell to 10-20 overall and 3-6 in district.
East’s closest chance of victory came in the second set when both teams rallied back-n-forth.
The second set had 13 lead changes, but it was Sandies who came out victorious.
“We’re right there,” said East coach Autumn Lance. “We have the capability, but we’re just not finishing. We have long rallies and beautiful moments but don’t come out on top. We’re going to have to strive through as we progress.”
Calhoun was led by Cayori Williams, who finished with a team-high 10 kills. Cassie Lane delivered 5 aces, 13 assists and 7 digs, while Jacy Hroch, Reggie Frederick and Abby Foster combined for 15 kills.
The Lady Titans were led by Hayden Ramirez, who finished with 10 digs and 6 kills. Leilani Wimbish-Gay, Zakari Perry and Lauren Vahalik combined for 8 kills and 27 digs.
Morgan Kimbrough and Trinity Morris combined for 14 assists.
“We had some good hustle moments,” Buzek said. “I always tell the girls to be the ones to change the pace. Whether it’s a kill or defensive play, we had a couple of those moments that we needed to have.”
The Sandies continue district play Friday against Corpus Christi Carroll.
The Lady Tigers, who lost to Victoria West on Tuesday night, defeated Calhoun Sept. 3
“We have to have a positive attitude in that game,” Weaver said. “We want to increase our winning streak to six games.”
East has now lost three consecutive matches, but hopes to bounce back on Friday against Corpus Christi Ray.
The Lady Titans defeated the Lady Texans in five sets in their last meeting on Sept. 3.
Victoria East’s Brandalyn Rice @bran_42 after the Lady Titans’ District 30-5A loss to Calhoun. pic.twitter.com/1rDkpwr4j7— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) October 2, 2019
“We have to keep working in practice and as a team,” said East junior Brandalyn Rice. “We have to come out stronger than we have been and finish the game.”
District 30-5A
Calhoun 3, Victoria East 0
Calhoun 25 25 25
Victoria East 13 23 13
Highlights: (E) Leilani Wimbish-Gay 2 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks; Zakari Perry 10 digs, 2 kills; Lauren Vahalik 11 digs, 4 kills, 1 assist, 1 block; Hayden Ramirez 10 digs, 6 kills; Morgan Kimbrough 2 digs, 8 assits; Trinity Morris 4 digs, 6 assists. (C) Cassie Lane 5 aces, 2 kills, 13 assists, 7 digs; Paige Weaver 1 kill, 11 digs, 2 assist; Madison Stringo 1 kill, 1 block, 4 digs; Rosie Orta 1 ace, 15 assists, 6 digs; Jacy Hroch 7 kills, 2 blocks; Reggie Frederick 4 kills, 3 digs; Cayori Williams 2 aces, 10 kills, 3 digs; Abby Foster 4 kills, 1 dig; Savanna Lane 2 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs; Emme O’Donnell 2 digs; Keri Grantland 4 digs. Record: Victoria East 10-20; 3-6. JV: Victoria East 2-1. Freshman: Calhoun 2-1.
