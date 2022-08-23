Calhoun made its debut in the Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball rankings this week.
The Sandies came in at No. 16 in Class 4A on Tuesday after being unranked in the first two polls this season.
Calhoun currently boasts a 12-3 record after going 5-1 at the Sinton tournament last weekend.
Celina (15-0) was ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.
Goliad (9-8) dropped to No. 13 in Class 3A after going 5-3 at the Schulenburg Lady Horn Classic. Columbus (16-2) was the top-ranked team in 3A.
Schulenburg dropped out of the Class 2A rankings this week after being ranked No. 7 to open the season.
Fayetteville (1A), Jewett Leon (2A), New Braunfels Canyon (5A) and Conroe (6A) were the No. 1-ranked teams in their respective classes.
