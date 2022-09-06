Calhoun entered the top 5 in the most recent Texas Girls Coaches Association state rankings released on Tuesday.
The Sandies (20-4) moved up five spots to No. 4 in Class 4A after wins over Corpus Christi London and Cuero last week.
It’s the highest ranking the Sandies have received under coach Jenna Buzek.
Celina (19-0) was ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.
Shiner (15-9) entered the rankings this week, coming in at No. 25 in Class 2A following wins over Shiner St. Paul and Industrial.
Goliad (17-11) came in at No. 20 in Class 3A.
